Franklin High School delays hybrid learning by 2 weeks following student Halloween party

The delay, which would bring students back into the school on Nov. 16, also applies to students who were in school last week, school officials said.

“We are disappointed to share that despite the excitement, preparation, and planning to welcome students to FHS for hybrid instruction, this transition will be delayed by two weeks as a result of a public health concern related to an underage drinking party that occurred last evening,” District Superintendent Sara Ahern and FHS Principal Joshua Hanna said in a letter to parents Sunday .

Franklin High School officials announced Sunday they are delaying hybrid learning for two weeks following a student party Halloween night.

Administrators said the party was held indoors with around 25 to 50 high school students. There was no social distancing and people were not wearing masks, according to the letter.

Franklin police said they were able to identify a small number of students who went, but they were unable to identify everyone as a number of attendees scattered when officers broke up the party, according to the letter.

“We know that there will be many students and families who share our disappointment and frustration,” school administrators said. “It doesn’t feel fair that the behavior of a small number has such a detrimental effect on the entire high school community.”

This delay does not apply to students enrolled in the school’s STRIVE program, as they will attend school in-person, school officials said. Faculty and staff will still need to report to the school building.

Athletic practices and games for the school will also be canceled for two weeks, according to the letter.

The preschool will remain in-person and the K-8 schools will stay using the hybrid model. However, school officials said, if a student who attended the party has younger siblings, parents are urged "to keep those children at home over the next two weeks.”

Remote instruction would be provided for those students, administrators said.

Administrators reminded everyone to continue following health and safety practices, including wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing.

“We know that there are many students who are eager to return and we are similarly eager to see them in our halls and classrooms,” the administrators said.

