Juan R. Torruella, sailor, painter, history-making federal judge, dies at 87

Exhibit A was the Boston Marathon bomber trial. At the end of July, he was part of a three-judge panel that overturned Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence and sent the case back to US District Court.

The first Latino First Circuit judge and an unstinting advocate for Puerto Rico, he died of a stroke Oct. 27 at 87. A former Olympic sailor, he had served as a federal judge for 46 years until his death, never taking senior status, and he was undaunted sailing into the wind, particularly on the bench.

Five years into his historic tenure as a US First Circuit Court of Appeals judge, Juan R. Torruella said in an interview that “I think most people who know me say I’m going to call the shots the way I see them.”

Advertisement

The appeals panel ordered a new hearing for the penalty phase, ruling that the federal trial judge “did not meet the standard” of fairness in presiding over jury selection.

Prior to that trial, Judge Torruella had been the lone dissenter when the First Circuit ruled against a request by Tsarnaev’s lawyers to move the trial out of Boston.

Media coverage had been “unparalleled in American legal history” and “it is absurd to suggest that Tsarnaev will receive a fair and impartial trial in the Eastern Division of the District of Massachusetts,” Judge Torruella wrote.

He added that “the actions taken by this court today pave the way for a trial that is fair neither in fact nor in appearance.”

In Boston, which was still grieving and furious about the Marathon bombings, his insistence on due process flew in the face of much popular opinion.

Indeed, at one hearing on the change of venue request, Judge Torruella quoted excerpts from a questionnaire filled out by a potential juror who had written that “public execution would be appropriate, preferably by a bomb at the finish line.”

Advertisement

Judge Torruella was, if anything, even more forceful in his advocacy for Puerto Rico, the island of his birth. For that he relied on his own experience.

“I am discriminated against collectively,” he said in an interview with Bostonia magazine last year. “I think the fact that Puerto Ricans have been citizens of the United States for 117 years yet they have no national political representation is an unfortunate example of this collective discrimination.”

He added: “I find it nothing short of ironic that here I am, sitting on the second highest court in the United States, deciding issues of national importance, yet not having any national political representation. I cannot vote for the president and vice president and have no voting representation in Congress simply because I am a resident of Puerto Rico.”

Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson of the First Circuit recalled that Judge Torruella “was very proud of Puerto Rico and he was always fighting to find more justice for the people of Puerto Rico.”

Jeffrey R. Howard, chief judge of the First Circuit, said Judge Torruella “was a wise decision-maker, a brilliant scholar, and a passionate participant in the pursuit of justice. He held his legal positions tenaciously, forcefully, effectively.”

Howard and Thompson also noted that Judge Torruella was known in the court and beyond as a renaissance man.

Advertisement

“He was an athlete, he was a judge at the Olympics, he was a sailor himself, he was an artist — there were paintings of his all over his office that were wonderful. But he was just so very kind also,” Thompson said.

“Whenever I sat with him it was always a pleasure,” she added, “because he was always interested in making sure justice was done.”

Juan Rafael Torruella del Valle was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 7, 1933, a son of Juan N. Torruella, who was a dentist and then a lawyer, and Belen del Valle.

He graduated from Farragut Academy in New Jersey and from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania before attending Boston University School of Law, from which he graduated in 1957.

Years later, he received a master’s in European history from Magdalen College, of the University of Oxford in England.

In 1955, he married Judy Wirt, whom he had met when he was in law school and she was studying occupational therapy at Tufts University.

She was a sailor from Duxbury. Judge Torruella was a world-class sailor who competed for Puerto Rico’s Summer Olympics team in the 1964, ’68, ’72, and ’76, and coached the team in 1984.

He also had served as deputy president of the Ordinary Arbitration Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which facilitates settlement of sports-related disputes.

“We would sometimes listen to him in the lunchroom just regaling us,” Howard said, adding that Judge Torruella’s captivating stories ranged from Olympic competitions to “which queen he sat next to at which Olympics” after he switched from competing to serving as an official.

Advertisement

By Judge Torruella’s final Olympics competition, he was on the federal bench, having been nominated by President Gerald Ford to serve in US District Court in Puerto Rico in 1974, after years in private practice and working as an attorney for the National Labor Relations Board.

He was chief judge of US District Court in Puerto Rico from 1982 until he was elevated by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. On that court he was chief judge from 1994 to 2001 and was the only Puerto Rican to serve on the First Circuit, which covers Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico.

Along with ambitious expeditions that included sailing around the tip of South America, Judge Torruella was a stamp collector. His paintings were displayed not only in his chambers but in the courtroom itself.

“He did a self-portrait for his official painting,” Thompson said.

At home in Puerto Rico during the pandemic, Judy said, her husband set his pursuits up in a row to move from one to the other almost effortlessly when he was finished with the camera set up for court hearings. “He puts his chair one way, he’s a judge in the court. Turns 15 degrees and he’s a stamp collector. Another 15 degrees and he’s an artist,” she said.

Advertisement

“He was an amazing person," she added. "We really had a great life.”

A service will be announced for Judge Torruella, who in addition to his wife leaves two sons, Juan of Tucson and Michael of Fort Lauderdale; two daughters, Anita Snow of St. Charles, Ill., and Judy Hamilton of Abington; a brother, Jorge of San Juan; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

“If there’s a role model I’d like to have in life it’s my dad,” Michael said. “He wasn’t scared to take the different path, because he was right. He was an honest man and people liked appearing in front of him because they knew they were getting a fair chance.”

Thompson, Judge Torruella’s First Circuit colleague, also praised his tenacity in the pursuit of fairness.

“It requires courage sometimes to do what the law requires and what justice requires,” she said. “He was never one to shy away from doing the right thing.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.