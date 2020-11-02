In Lawrence, leaders push to boost historically low voter turnout

It was one more frustration in a city where activists have been working for years to boost civic engagement. Lawrence has a lot at stake in this election, with rising coronavirus cases and climbing unemployment hitting the city hard, and community leaders want to make sure residents' voices are heard.

Staffers, wearing blue masks with the word “Vote” on them, had spent the morning making calls to registered voters to remind them to vote Tuesday. But then the Internet crashed and everything slowed, making it harder to reach residents who are registered to vote.

LAWRENCE — In this city, where nary a political sign can be seen on front lawns, a get-out-the vote effort was in full swing in an upstairs office at Lawrence CommunityWorks, a grassroots organizer.

Civic leaders were alarmed last week by dismal early voting numbers, which showed turnout lagging. Mayor Dan Rivera said he’s confident the work is beginning to pay off. He predicted 60 percent of Lawrence’s 44,330 registered voters will have participated when all the votes are counted in the presidential contest.

Overall, 14,775 people have voted either in person or by absentee and mail-in ballots, said Rivera.

"That’s pretty good,'' said Rivera of the early voting count. “There are almost as many people who voted as those who voted in the mayor’s race. ...The presidential year is always the high water mark. Lots of people come out. ”

Celina Reyes, a Lawrence city councilor and activist, and volunteered with Lawrence CommunityWorks. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

But Lawrence has a bruising year. More than 6,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 147 residents have died from it, according to the city’s public health data.

Community leaders here say they have to work hard to persuade Lawrence voters to turn out in this city of nearly 80,000, where 40 percent are foreign born and the median household income is under $42,000, according to the US Census Bureau.

"Even though voting is a right and a privilege, we have a lot of education that needs to be done in Lawrence,'' said School Committee member Jonathan Guzman, who lives in a high turnout district.

Still, he said, he believes that more people will turn out this election than in previous years. In 2016, a little more than 24,500 people voted, the city says.

In the past few weeks, grassroots and political advocates have been working their phones and social media pages to reach voters. They first started with informing residents about the early voting and mail-in ballot processes.

Now they are working to ensure that people know where their polling stations are (some have changed due to the pandemic), and that residents have a way to get there and vote safely.

Still, it will be tough convincing people like Jose Tavares, a 60-year-old office cleaner who said he will not vote Tuesday.

"I don’t want to vote,'' he said, as he rushed into an office on Essex Street. “I voted for Obama and Clinton. But everything they say is [garbage]. Now, I stay away.”

At Ebenezer Christian Church on Sunday, Pastor Victor Jarvis took time near the end of service to tell congregants at to make sure to vote Tuesday. He didn’t tell them which candidates to choose or how to decide the state’s ballot questions. But he stressed that whatever they chose should reflect their values, he said.

Jarvis said he understands why turnout thus far has been low — including the fact that many people have been besieged by the coronavirus and high unemployment. Some immigrants in Lawrence have only recently become eligible to vote, he added.

But he said he expects long lines at the polls Tuesday, though he criticized both major political parties for not doing much to sway Lawrence voters.

"They have forgotten Lawrence. They need to talk to people,'' said Jarvis, who, like most members of his church is originally from the Dominican Republic. “I am an immigrant and I blame both parties because they have done nothing for the real issues affecting immigrant people.”

At Lawrence CommunityWorks, Internet service was still not working late afternoon.

The staffers were unable to make calls because they could not access the voter registration list online, or print fliers they needed to tape to people’s doors Tuesday morning. They could not connect to WhatsApp, the easiest way to connect with many residents on their smartphones.

The staffers were undeterred. They were able to call volunteer helpers who were working from home to get the message out to registered voters.

"Let me know if anybody needs a ride to go out to vote,'' Jamill Martinez, who is leading the turnout effort for the organization, said into her cellphone.

After a while, Celina Reyes, a city councilor, labor leader, and community organizer, finally got a signal to do a video about voting on WhatsApp.

By late afternoon, Martinez, holding fliers that someone from City Hall printed and delivered to her, reminded the group of Tuesday’s game plan, where she expects “all hands on deck.”

She urged her team to wear a mask, carry hand sanitizer, and ask people to put on their masks when they approach. "If they refuse, walk away,'' she said. Still, there were more calls to make and more people to persuade to show up and vote.

"Most people ask, ‘Why should I vote?''’ said Martinez. They also want to know about how to access the food pantries or get child care, reflecting the needs in the community.

"It’s been a challenge,'' she said. ““We spend a lot of time explaining why their votes matter. …We are grateful for any new votes.”

People waited in line for early voting at Lawrence City Hall. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff









Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.