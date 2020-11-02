Live updates as Election Day approaches: On final full day of campaigning, Trump and Biden take differing stances

♦ Sign up for the “ Home Stretch ” newsletter to stay up to date with the latest election news.

Melania Trump says she has faith in judges, doctors — 4:55 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Melania Trump says she and President Trump have faith in judges and the legal system to rule justly -- a statement that appears out of step with the president.

At an event Monday in Pennsylvania, the president assailed as “very dangerous” a decision by Pennsylvania’s top court to allow mailed ballots received in the three days after Tuesday’s election to be counted.

Later Monday, the first lady addressed a Trump rally in Huntersville, North Carolina. She expressed faith in the doctors, nurses and scientists working on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump suggested Monday that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.

Trump has disagreed with pandemic advice from Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes — 3:35 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump is assailing a decision that allows Pennsylvania’s elections officials to count mailed ballots that are received in the three days after Tuesday’s election.

Trump is blaming the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to block the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision. Pennsylvania’s top court ordered the extension until Nov. 6, even if the ballot doesn’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is not proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

Addressing a campaign rally Monday at the airport in Avoca in battleground Pennsylvania, Trump called the situation “very dangerous, and I mean dangerous, physically dangerous.”

He argued that “you can’t extend dates” and claimed — without evidence — that cheating goes on in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

Trump has said that once the polls close Tuesday, “we’re going in with our lawyers” to try to stop Pennsylvania from counting the mailed ballots received after the election.

Obama encourages people to vote in Atlanta — 3:25 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama is telling reluctant voters he knows their frustrations but doesn’t believe they’re reason not to vote.

He said at a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Monday, the eve of Election Day, that “government doesn’t solve every problem” and that the “long legacy in this country of hardship and prejudice and people who are powerful and rich taking advantage of folks who aren’t” can be “discouraging.”

But he said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, would improve the country, just as Obama believes he did in eight years in office.

“We’re never going to get all the way to the promised land, but we can help lay the path for future generations to get there,” Obama said. “That’s what public service should be about. That’s what citizenship should be about. That’s what voting is about — not making things perfect, but making things better, laying that path.”

Obama has been campaigning in several battleground states in the campaign’s closing weeks. He was joined beneath the 1996 Olympic flame in Atlanta by Georgia Democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Biden revs up union members in Pennsylvania — 3:20 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is revving up a group of union members to help him turn out the vote in a suburban Pittsburgh county.

Biden spoke Monday afternoon at Beaver County Community College, where about 100 union workers gathered for a canvass kickoff. He emphasized the significance of Pennsylvania and told the crowd that Democrats will win the state and “show the world what we stand for.”

The supporters gathered outside to see him speak cheered as he promised to “be the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen.” Biden has had strong union support throughout his political career and has made a pitch to union and working-class workers a centerpiece of his campaign.

Beaver County is home to the kind of blue-collar voters who have abandoned the Democratic Party in recent years and helped deliver Republican Donald Trump a win in 2016.

Harris and Biden to spend Election Day in battleground states — 2:40 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will spend Election Day in key battleground states.

Biden plans to campaign in Scranton and Philadelphia on Tuesday. That follows a blitz by the Democratic ticket through Pennsylvania on Monday and indicates the importance of winning the state. Biden was born in Scranton and often speaks about the region in personal terms.

Harris will visit Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be in Ohio. And Jill Biden will campaign in Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as Wake County, North Carolina.

President Donald Trump won all five states in 2016. His best path to reelection comes through Pennsylvania and Florida.