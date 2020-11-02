Election results stream in across country

♦ When will we know who wins? Here is an hour-by-hour guide to Election Night, including when polls close in each state.

♦ Many polls have closed , bringing an anxious nation a step closer to a decision on who will be president for the next four years.

Follow live updates from Globe staff and wire reports as the presidential campaign ends and vote counting begins.

♦ Sign up for the “Home Stretch” newsletter to stay up to date with the latest election news. Here’s a Massachusetts voter guide for the election.

Click here for the latest updates.

Advertisement





Biden wins District of Columbia — 9:30 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democrat Joe Biden has won the District of Columbia.

He was awarded its three electoral votes on Tuesday.

District voters have been allowed to cast presidential ballots since 1964 and have always voted overwhelmingly Democratic. Hillary Clinton’s win in the District over Republican Donald Trump in 2016 was the widest margin ever.

GOP, Democrats in fierce battle for control of the Senate — 9:10 p.m.

By Victoria McGrane, Globe Staff

Republicans and Democrats were grappling for control of the US Senate as polls began to close on the East Coast, the GOP fighting to cling to its majority in the face of a handful of once-reliably red states that have transformed into ferocious battlegrounds.

Democrats hope they can ride a national backlash against President Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic to victory in states that were once considered long shots at best.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. At least one Democratic seat is likely to fall Tuesday night, which means the party needs to flip four GOP-held seats to achieve a 50-50 split in the chamber and gain control if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential race. That’s because his vice president, Kamala Harris, would cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

Advertisement

Trump wins 5 more states, Biden adds 2 states — 9:05 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump has won Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Democrat Joe Biden has won New Mexico and New York.

Nebraska, one of two states that divides its electoral votes, has five total electoral votes up for grabs. Trump won the statewide vote, which is good for two electoral votes. He also won the 3rd Congressional District, which nets him a third vote.

Nebraska’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts haven’t yet been called.

Trump nets 20 electoral votes from his wins in Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 3rd, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Biden takes 34 electoral votes for winning New Mexico and New York.

Mass. congressional incumbents expected to win easily — 9:00 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe Staff

Incumbents were expected to cruise to victory in several Massachusetts congressional races on Tuesday, while Democrat Jake Auchincloss faced Republican Julie Hall in the contest to succeed Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.

As of 8:30 p.m., none of the state’s congressional races had been called. The contests featuring incumbents were not considered competitive going into Election Day, and Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Stephen F. Lynch, Seth Moulton, James P. McGovern, Katherine M. Clark, and William Keating were expected to each earn another term on Capitol Hill.

Trump takes Indiana — 8:59 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump has won the state of Indiana.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its 11 electoral votes.

Indiana is the home state of Trump’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.

Advertisement

Trump won Indiana by 19 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Mainers turn out in strong numbers for sharply contested Senate race with national implications — 8:47 p.m.

By Brian MacQuarrie, Globe Staff

PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of campaigning, a record $160 million raised, and unheard-of negativity for a Maine political race, Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon made a flurry of final appeals Tuesday in an election that could decide control of the Senate.

Mainers stood in long lines, in some places dusted with snow, as election officials predicted turnout could top 70 percent, threatening a record in a state whose voter participation usually ranks among the nation’s highest. As of Tuesday, more than 500,000 of the state’s 1.06 million registered voters had cast absentee ballots, double the typical figure.

Despite that record-shattering tally of absentee ballots, voters turned out at the polls in large numbers Tuesday, standing in socially distanced queues in blustery winds and temperatures that dropped to the 20s and 30s.

Rhode Island voters lean toward keeping ‘Providence Plantations’ — 8:43 p.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick, Globe Staff

PROVIDENCE — Amid a national reckoning on race, early results showed that Rhode Islanders are inclined to keep their official state name as is, “Providence Plantations” and all.

With 20 percent of precincts reporting, Question 1 seemed poised for defeat by a slim margin, with about 55 percent of voters against a constitutional amendment to change the state’s name, and 45 percent for it.

Advocates renewed a push for a constitutional amendment to change “Rhode Island and Providence Plantations” to simply “Rhode Island,” saying the word “plantations” evokes images of slavery in a state that played a key role in the slave trade. Opponents argued that “plantations” referred to colonies or settlements with agricultural economies and had nothing to do with slavery. In 2010, voters resoundingly rejected changing the state’s name, with 78 percent against and just 22 percent in favor.

Advertisement

Trump wins Arkansas — 8:33 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump has won the state of Arkansas.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

Arkansas is a reliably Republican state that hasn’t gone for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Nevada judge: Some voting sites can remain open — 8:32 p.m.

By The Associated Press

A judge in Nevada has ordered 30 Las Vegas-area voting sites to remain open for an extra hour after President Trump’s campaign and Nevada Republicans cited reports that some locations did not open on time.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy Jr. in Las Vegas heard immediate arguments in an Election Day lawsuit filed to extend voting times to 8 p.m. for 22 specified sites, which had been scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

Hardy added eight additional sites at the request of attorneys for Democrats.

Clark County has 125 voting centers in and around Las Vegas. The judge ordered that anyone in line at the 30 sites at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Rhode Island shatters 2008 turnout record — 8:30 p.m.

By Dan McGowan, Globe Staff

PROVIDENCE - Nearly 490,000 Rhode Islanders voted in Tuesday’s election, shattering the reliably blue state’s all-time turnout record that was set in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president.

Advertisement

There were few competitive statewide races, but turnout surged past the previous record of 475,428 with more than an hour until polls closed, fueled in large part due to unprecedented early voting and mail-in voting numbers. As of 7:50 p.m., 487,000 Rhode Islanders had already voted, according to the secretary of state’s office.

More than 100 million Americans voted early in this election as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic prompted many states to relax mail-in voting laws.

Mass. voters head to the polls amid pandemic and political maelstrom — 8:26 p.m.

By Zoe Greenberg and Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

Voters across the state poured into polling places Tuesday, enthusiastically casting ballots in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic and a bitterly contested election. They wore masks, they brought hand sanitizer, and they stood 6 feet from each other, all part of a bizarre Election Day scene that would have been unimaginable before COVID-19 struck.

“I wanted to show them what democracy feels like,” said Sarah Terrero, 37, who brought her two young children as she voted for Joe Biden at the Word of Life Tabernacle in Roxbury.

Across the state, voters packed lines even before polling stations opened, foreshadowing enormous turnout in a vote that appeared to go relatively well after weeks of fear about chaos at the polls.

In New Hampshire, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen wins a third term to the Senate — 8:20 p.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, easily won reelection over Bryant “Corky” Messner, a Republican, on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, which declared her a winner the very moment after the polls closed in the Granite State.

Governor Chris Sununu also easily dispatched a Democratic challenger, easily winning a second term. The Associated Press also called this race the moment the last polls in the state closed at 8 p.m. Sununu is the only Republican governor in a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016 who endorsed Trump’s re-election.

Ed Markey, new progressive icon, wins another Senate term — 8:09 p.m.

By Victoria McGrane, Globe Staff

Senator Edward J. Markey cruised to re-election Tuesday in an anti-climatic victory over his Republican challenger, attorney Kevin O’Connor, whose long-shot bid never generated the energy or voter attention that the contest’s Democratic primary drew.

The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. for Markey, who earlier this year clawed his way back from underdog status to vanquish a member of the state’s most famous political dynasty, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.

The quick call underscores how much trouble O’Connor, a successful lawyer from Dover who had never run for office before winning the Republican primary in September, had gaining traction as a Trump supporter in a state that broadly loathes the president.

Trump wins 4 states, while Biden takes 7 states — 8:06 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The results were not a surprise. Biden is very strong in the states that went for him, just as Trump is strong in the states he won.

Trump takes 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Biden adds 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.

Trumps wins South Carolina — 7:56 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump has won the state of South Carolina.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its nine electoral votes. Trump handily won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. South Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina primary in February started a wave of wins that helped cement his status as Democrats' presidential nominee. South Carolina Republicans didn’t hold a primary, an early sign of their support for Trump’s reelection.

Crowd gathers outside White House as voters continue to cast ballots — 7:53 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Voters were still casting ballots across the country, but by Tuesday evening hundreds of people had already gathered outside the White House for what one hoped would become “a going-away party for Trump.”

A drum line pounded out a steady beat, dancers waved flags while weaving to the music, and backers of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden occasionally chanted “Vote him out!” at Black Lives Matter Plaza. A handful of President Donald Trump’s supporters also were there.

Biden wins the state of Virginia — 7:42 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia. He was awarded its 13 electoral votes on Tuesday.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Virginia over Republican Donald Trump in 2016, helped in part by her choice of running mate: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

Trump takes West Virginia — 7:35 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump has coasted to victory in West Virginia, taking its five electoral votes.

The Republican nominee defeated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday in a reliably conservative state.

The last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Online lies and misinformation surge on Election Day — 7:22 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Voters faced a fresh barrage of misinformation Tuesday, the latest development in a voting period that has been marred by misleading narratives across social media.

Twitter removed a post, shared from a screenshot on Instagram, in which a person falsely claiming to be a poll worker in Erie, Pa., said he had thrown out hundreds of Trump ballots. A far-right influencer falsely claimed on Twitter said that the National Guard had been deployed to Philadelphia and other cities to prevent unrest in the case of a Trump victory.

Mass. voters decide on auto repair, ranked-choice voting questions — 7:20 p.m.

By Matt Stout, Globe Staff

For months, supporters and opponents of two hotly debated and complex ballot questions have collectively spent tens of millions of dollars, inundated television sets and web browsers with advertisements, and drawn the opinions of the Massachusetts' highest-ranking officials.

Voters finally got their say Tuesday, in decisions that could have wide ramifications well beyond the state’s borders.

In fact, the initiative to expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law, known as Question 1, and another to implement ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts, known as Question 2, may be the most competitive races on the Massachusetts ballot.

Trump takes Kentucky, and Biden carries Vermont — 7:07 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump has won Kentucky, and Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont.

They are the first two states called in the 2020 presidential election. Kentucky is reliably conservative, while Vermont is considered one of the most liberal states.

Trump wins eight electoral votes from Kentucky, while Biden takes three for winning Vermont.

Trump calls into talk radio shows in battleground states — 6:37 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed.

Trump projected confidence Tuesday that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening.

He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin’s show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing. Levin said he was told the president couldn’t come on the show but gave no further details.

Trump told Wisconsin host Vicki McKenna that he is expecting a strong night based on lines of people waiting to vote. Trump has sown doubts about mail voting, without evidence, and is expecting most of his supporters to turn out on Election Day.

At the same time, his campaign was hosting a call with reporters in which they projected confidence but predicted a tight race that would come down to turnout.

George Floyd’s brother rallies voters on Election Day — 6:33 p.m.

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The murmurs spread quickly among the poll workers late Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn neighborhood station: George Floyd’s brother was present.

A few came up to Terrence Floyd, whose brother George died in the custody of Minneapolis police, sparking protests for racial justice across the nation. “Keep the fight going,” one Black woman urged. Others asked to take their photos with Terrence.

Since the death of his older brother on May 25th, Terrence has been thrust into a spotlight he did not seek. A 42-year-old school bus driver in New York, Terrence is normally a quiet man, deeply attached to his three children. But now, he feels under constant pressure to relay his brother’s voice — especially on this Election Day, when, as he sees it, race and racial justice are on the ballot.

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years — 6:27 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on voters' dismay over the pandemic, broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump and dominant fundraising to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in places like Iowa, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, rural New Mexico, upstate New York and Virginia.

But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from areas around Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston and Indianapolis, and even GOP strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.

Collins, Gideon face off in Maine Senate race with national implications — 6:17 p.m.

By Brian MacQuarrie, Globe Staff

PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of campaigning, $160 million raised, and new levels of negativity for a Maine political race, Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon made a flurry of final appeals Tuesday in an election that could decide control of the US Senate.

Mainers stood in long lines, in some places with snow, as election officials predicted turnout could top 70 percent, a hefty mark even for a state whose voter participation generally ranks among the nation’s highest. As of Tuesday, more than 500,000 of the state’s 1.06 million registered voters had cast absentee ballots, double the typical figure.

Despite that record-shattering tally, voters turned out at the polls in large numbers Tuesday, standing in socially distanced queues in blustery winds and temperatures that dropped to the 20s and 30s.

First polls close, early results begin to appear in bitter presidential race — 6:13 p.m.

By Martin Finucane and Andy Rosen, Globe Staff

The first polls are closing, bringing an anxious nation, wracked by the coronavirus pandemic, a step closer to a decision on who will be president for the next four years, Republican incumbent President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The pandemic has killed more than 230,000 people, thrown millions out of work, and upended daily life and Election Day itself. At the same time, the country finds itself deeply divided and facing a national reckoning over racism.

More than 100 million people had already cast their ballots before the day began, taking advantage of states' efforts to make voting safer during the pandemic.

Hours before polls close, Kamala Harris’s alma mater honors her historic run — 6:11 p.m.

By The Washington Post

As Sen. Kamala Harris descended on the final stops in her vice-presidential campaign, her alma mater in the nation’s capital reflected on her historic race to the White House.

The wind ripped at a banner with the senator’s face, an image taken when she delivered Howard University’s commencement address in 2017. Guests wrote messages of congratulations on a big white card.

“May God Bless!!,” wrote Wayne A.I. Frederick, president of the university.

Harris has been outspoken about Howard and the ways the school has shaped her life and career. She arrived on the Washington campus in the 1980s, eager to build a community of students like herself.

Republican Governor Phil Scott casts ballot for Joe Biden — 5:57 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he cast his ballot Tuesday for Vice President Joe Biden, the first time in his life he voted for a Democrat.

Scott had said for some time that he wouldn’t be voting for his fellow Republican, President Donald Trump, but he hadn’t made up his mind about who he would be voting for. He had promised to reveal his choice after voting.

“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said outside his polling location. “But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against. So again it’s — I put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects.”

Delays in counting plague South Carolina — 5:54 p.m.

By The Associated Press

More than 13,000 votes in one South Carolina county will have to wait a while to be counted because of a printing error.

Dorchester County Election Commissioner Todd Billman said at a news conference Tuesday that the mail-in ballots did not have the proper bars printed at the top so the scanner used to count the votes won’t register them. He says the error does not affect anyone’s vote.

The votes will have to be counted by hand and will not be counted Tuesday. Billman says Dorchester County’s full results will be finished by the Friday deadline to certify returns.

The county went for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.The Senate race between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, as well as the U.S. House race between Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger Nancy Mace, will be affected by the unscanned ballots.

Voters turn out in Massachusetts — 5:30 p.m.

By Globe staff

Massachusetts voters hit the polls Tuesday with high enthusiasm, packing lines at some polling stations an hour before they opened, reflecting the historic presidential campaign that played out during a pandemic and concerns that the outcome could lead to violence.

An estimated 1.3 million people are expected to vote on Tuesday in Massachusetts in addition to 2.3 million who already have voted using mail-in ballots or early voting, according to Secretary of State William Galvin, who said he expects 300,000 more votes to be cast this year than were cast in 2016.

Votes will be tallied starting Tuesday night, a process that she expects can take until 1 a.m or 2 a.m. to complete.

With all eyes on Pennsylvania, long lines at polling sites across the state — 5:15 p.m.

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Voters in Democratic and Republican strongholds of Pennsylvania waited in long lines and chilly weather to cast ballots Tuesday, a reflection of high levels of enthusiasm in a state that could decide it all in this year’s presidential race.

They did so amid lawsuits and Republican officials' complaints of election irregularities, even as election officials reported a relatively smooth process as of late Tuesday morning.

Because a smaller percentage of Pennsylvania voters have cast ballots early relative to other states, turnout on Election Day was expected to be especially critical.

But the outcome is not likely to be known on election night, as some counties have said they won’t even begin counting absentee ballots until Wednesday. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar cautioned Tuesday against any premature declarations of victory.





US stocks end higher on Election Day — 4:25 p.m.

By Associated Press

US stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday after an Election Day rally. The Dow closed up more than 500 points, or 2 percent, and the S&P 500 closed up 1.78 percent.

Here’s how major US stock indexes fared.

Robocall campaign telling people to ‘stay home’ spooks voters — 4:15 p.m.

A wave of suspicious robocalls and texts bombarded voters as they began to cast their ballots on Tuesday, sparking fresh concerns about the extent to which malicious actors might harness Americans' smartphones to scare people from the polls.

Across the country, voters have received an estimated 10 million automated, spam calls in recent days telling them to “stay safe and stay home,” according to experts who track the telecom industry. The origins of the each of the calls and texts remain unclear, reflecting the sophisticated tactics that robocallers typically deploy in order to reach Americans en masse across a wide array of devices and services.

Elizabeth Warren votes in Cambridge — 4:00 p.m.

By Anissa Gardizy, Globe Correspondent

Sen. Elizabeth Warren went to the polls in Cambridge on Election Day and posted a video of her experience on Twitter, encouraging others to vote, too.

“It was easy, it was safe, and this is your last chance,” she said in the video, standing next to her husband.

Warren said she would have brought her dog, Bailey, to the polls with them, but “he is not very good at social distancing.”

Virus hospitalizations surge on Election Day — 3:30 p.m.

By Associated Press

Americans went to the polls Tuesday under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states.

While daily infections were rising in all but three states, the surge was most pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest. The resurgence loomed over candidates and voters, fearful of both the virus itself and the economic toll of any new shutdowns to control its spread.

Mass. voters turning out in record numbers, state says — 3:00 p.m.

By John R. Ellement and Travis Andersen

Massachusetts voters appear to be turning out in record numbers Tuesday, according to Secretary of State William Galvin. He said Election Day 2020 has so far not been marred by any major snafus, mechanical or manmade.

He said voters appear to be keeping to historic patterns - a surge in the morning, a surge around noontime and the final wave around dinner time.

In Philadelphia, anxious Biden voters try to stay hopeful — 2:55 p.m.

By Jazmine Ulloa, Globe Staff

PHILADELPHIA -- Despite distrust in the polls and a general sense of anxiety about what has become life in a pandemic, voters in downtown Philadelphia on Tuesday were overwhelmingly casting ballots for Joe Biden and feeling cautiously optimistic about a favorable outcome.

Many noted a surge in voter enthusiasm and political engagement this year as their reason for hope. That energy, they said, was largely absent during the 2016 presidential election when President Trump claimed victory in Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point, the narrowest margin in that state since 1840.

“Early this morning, I was in lectures with my colleagues, and I was the only one who hadn’t voted early,” said Julie Ricco, 26, a medical resident, leaving a polling location at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. “I think everyone kind of has an air of, like, nervous energy.”

“After the last time, I don’t trust anything,” Jim Croft, 74, a retired biostatistician, proclaimed after casting a vote for Biden in a face mask and plastic medical gloves.

Some were prepared to see the worst should Trump win another term. Croft expected riots.

Donna Garrett, 46, a firefighter voted for Biden with her wife, Donna McHugh, 57, a registered nurse, at another church a few blocks away. She said she would be watching the results from her fire station, where she would be working overtime alongside other firefighters called in to serve as backup should violence erupt.

“It will be a spectacle,” Garrett said. “Another spectacle,” added McHugh.

“I think he’s just gonna continue to fuel race relations,” Garrett said. “Just the hatred, just the division that’s going on, especially now, I think he’s a big part of it.”

Governor Baker leaves his ballot for president blank again — 2:30 p.m.

By Anissa Gardizy, Globe Correspondent

Governor Charlier Baker said Tuesday that he did not vote for President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when he cast his ballot, leaving the options blank as he did in 2016.

“I blanked it,” he said during a press conference at the State House, when asked if he had voted for Biden.

The Republican governor has previously said he would not vote for Trump, but did not indicate whether he would vote Democratic for president. He did not support Trump in 2016. Baker has previously indicated he would support Republican Kevin O’Connor for Senate and would oppose ranked-choice voting.

USPS ordered to sweep swing-state facilities for ballots — 2:05 p.m.

By The Washington Post

A federal judge ordered the US Postal Service to immediately sweep facilities in several crucial swing states to locate any undelivered mail-in ballots and send them promptly to election officials.

The order Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington covers USPS facilities in swing-state Democratic strongholds like Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Houston, as well as Arizona and South Florida.

Those facilities must be swept by 3 p.m. Tuesday on the East Coast to “ensure that no ballots have been held up,” Sullivan said.

Stocks are having an Election Day rally. Here’s what that means. — 1:30 p.m.

By Larry Edelman, Globe Staff

Stock prices are rising Tuesday for the second day in a row. Does Wall Street know something about the election we don’t? Doubtful.

But stock prices do reflect investors' expectations for the economy and corporate earnings over the next six months or so. The Standard & Poor’s 500 was up 1.9 percent at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, after gaining 1.2 percent on Monday.

This week’s mini-rally, which followed the market’s decline in September, its first since March, offers some clues to how investors are thinking.

Photos: A look at Election Day across America — 1:15 p.m.

By Globe Staff and wire services

Here’s a look at what Election Day looks like in 2020, from Boston to Los Angeles:

Biden returns home to Scranton, Trump to stop in Virginia — 12:15 p.m.

By Bloomberg

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden returned to his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for some last-minute campaigning and a nostalgia tour on Election Day, while President Donald Trump planned rounds of media interviews and a stop at campaign headquarters in Virginia.

“It feels good. You know, we’ve got to run through the tape, man,” Biden told volunteers at a canvassing kickoff outside the Carpenters Union Local 445 hall as they prepared to help turn out voters Tuesday morning.

Biden said he wanted to restore “basic decency and honor” and unite a country he said has fractured under the Trump administration.

Voters head to the polls in Provincetown — 12:00 p.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

In Provincetown, Acting Town Clerk Ana Ruiz estimated that half the town’s voters have already cast their ballots. "Now we are just waiting for the second half,'' she said. “When we opened there was a line, but now it’s just really steady. We haven’t had a minute or two just to relax.”

She said there have been no reports of any electronic voting machines failing – because the Cape Cod town does not use them.

"We use a paper ballot, so everything works,'' she said with a chuckle. “We are good.”

Votes will be tallied starting Tuesday night a process that she expects can take until 1 a.m or 2 a.m. to complete.

Pennsylvania Republicans sue, alleging early vote counting — 11:22 a.m.

By Bloomberg

Pennsylvania Republicans sued officials in a suburban county near Philadelphia alleging they illegally allowed absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day. The suit also alleges that Montgomery County officials allowed some voters whose ballots were found to be deficient to resubmit their votes on or before Election Day.

Mass. SEC discourages voters from mailing in ballots on Election Day — 11:10 a.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

The official Twitter account of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Elections Division discouraged voters from mailing in their ballots on Election Day. The account said Tuesday morning via Twitter that at this point, voting in person is the best way to ensure your vote’s counted.

“We STRONGLY discourage mailing ballots today,” the account tweeted. “Ballots can only be counted if they’re postmarked by today and received by 5 p.m. Friday. There’s no guarantee that will happen if you mail your ballot today."

Athletes across the country are taking time out to vote — 10:35 a.m.

By Andrew Mahoney, Globe Staff

A glance at the sports calendar reveals that there are no games scheduled for Tuesday, but it will be anything but quiet. On both the professional and collegiate level, teams and athletes have been active in their local communities and nationally as they encourage fans to vote in the 2020 election. Here’s a rundown of what sports leagues are doing for Election Day.

‘No credible threat,’ but R.I. law enforcement prepares for possible unrest — 10:30 a.m.

By Amanda Milkovits, Globe Staff

The vitriol of the 2020 presidential cycle and the near-constant rumble of civil unrest have led to an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensuring that Election Day runs smoothly and the days after it are peaceful.

The Emergency Operations Center at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency is activated for the election. The Rhode Island National Guard are on standby. The state police and local police have been coordinating with federal authorities. The state police fusion center and the Rhode Island Joint Cyber Task Force, which responds to cyber security threats, are monitoring intelligence for possible problems.

Ayanna Pressley meets voters, dances at Hyde Park polling station — 10:15 a.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

US Representative Ayanna Pressley showed her election day enthusiasm Tuesday by dancing the wobble outside a Hyde Park polling station. A video clip of Pressley doing the popular wobble dance move with three other people was posted to Twitter by her campaign manager, Beata Coloyan.

Pressley later tweeted about the moment.

“Yes, I was in fact doing the wobble,” Pressley tweeted. “@BColoyan has video. I love that people are joyful in casting their ballots & making their voices heard. We met elders & first time voters, families voting together. Great start to #ElectionDay.”

Businesses continue to board up storefronts in Boston — 10:00 a.m.

By Anissa Gardizy, Globe Correspondent

A crew was covering the windows of Macy’s in Downtown Crossing with plywood Tuesday morning as businesses continue to take precautionary measures against possible unrest on or after Election Day. Earlier this year, downtown and the Back Bay were the scenes of violence following a peaceful march and demonstration protesting police brutality.

This week, crews were also spotted installing plywood to cover businesses near Faneuil Hall and on Newbury Street. Stores including T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Marshalls, and CVS are all covered. A spokesperson for CVS said the company is, in most cases, boarding up stores “in areas where our stores have been damaged by previous civil unrest.”

Voter drives from Massachusetts to Georgia to cast ballot — 9:30 a.m.

By Steve Annear, Globe Staff

Joe LaMuraglia drove more than 2,000 miles from Massachusetts to Savannah, Ga., and back again, to ensure his vote was cast in the 2020 presidential election.

LaMuraglia, 52, requested an absentee ballot from Georgia, where he’s registered to vote and has a home. But weeks went by and the ballot never arrived. Slightly vexed, LaMuraglia asked if election officials could just send him another ballot. But in the same moment he made a vow. “If I don’t get my ballot, I’ve got to go down there.”

“I look at voting as an obligation,” he said. “It’s my job as a citizen.”

Voting today? Here are tips on how to stay safe while casting your ballot — 8:23 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe Staff

Almost half of Massachusetts voters have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day 2020. But if you’re among the millions across the country who waited until today, there are steps you can take to help minimize your risk when heading to the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for safely voting in person. Among them are obvious ones like wearing a mask, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, and staying at least six feet away from others.

But the CDC also recommended less intuitive things like bringing your own pen, an extra mask, and reviewing your ballot ahead of time so you can vote quickly. Here’s a checklist of things to remember when voting in person this Election Day:

Here are all the Rhode Island races to watch — 8:13 a.m.

By Dan McGowan, Globe Staff

The polls have already opened (and more than 305,000 Rhode Islanders voted early), so there’s a strong chance that you already know the main themes of the day. But here’s a quick overview of things to keep an eye on. You can follow live updates here and check out bostonglobe.com/RhodeIsland when the results start rolling in.

Mass. polls open in 2020 general election — 7:00 a.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

The 2020 election began its final phase when the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Massachusetts, sending voters to the polls across the state to choose the next president amid a pandemic and concerns that the outcome could lead to violence.

An estimated 1.3 million people are expected to vote on Tuesday in addition to 2.3 million who have already voted using mail-in ballots or early voting, according to Secretary of State William Galvin who said that total is 300,000 more than 2016.

The campaign between incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, has been marked by sporadic violence across the country.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker activated as many as 1,000 members of the National Guard in case local officials need help to “maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise First Amendment rights during large scale events,” Baker’s administration said.





Polls open in New York — 6:00 a.m.

By The Associated Press

An unprecedented Election Day has gotten under way in New York, with polls now open statewide.

It’s unclear how crowded polling places will be Tuesday, but a record 3.5 million votes were cast in the state before the polls even opened Tuesday.

That included at least 1 million absentee ballots and 2.5 million ballots cast in the early voting period that ended Sunday. Any ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.

This is the first presidential election where New York has had early voting or widespread voting by mail.

A range of offices are on the ballot today, including president, Congress and the state Legislature. The results of some contests might not be known for days or weeks because of the time expected to take to count absentee ballots.









Large numbers of voters expected at Connecticut polls — 1:31 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Despite historic numbers of people casting absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters are still expected vote in person on Tuesday for races including the presidential election.

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden is expected to win the state’s seven electoral votes and state Democrats are hopeful that his support, coupled with opposition to Republican President Donald Trump, will benefit congressional and legislative candidates down the ballot.

But Republicans note there is still strong support for Trump in parts of the state.

Two New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight — 12:34 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles (20 kilometers) to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that’s no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.

Trump predicts he’ll ‘so easily’ win Michigan — 12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump declared he would win Michigan “so easily” as he rallied supporters in a midnight gathering that wraps up his reelection campaign and heralds the beginning of Election Day.

Thousands turned out in Grand Rapids in low 40s weather to cheer Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While polling in several key states shows Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, the president assured his Michigan supporters that “I think we’re doing well all over” and predicted a “red wave.”

Grand Rapids was the final stop of the Trump campaign in 2016, which turned into a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. As Monday became Tuesday, Trump told supporters, “We made history four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again.”

Officials say Trump plans to spend election night at the White House.





Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes — 10:58 p.m.

A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers established during the pandemic.

The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, where a record 1.4 million early votes have already been cast. The county is the nation’s third-most populous and a crucial battleground in Texas, where President Donald Trump and Republicans are bracing for the closest election in decades on Tuesday.

National Guard readies for Election Day deployment — 10:50 p.m.

This year has brought a barrage of emergencies across the country that have required the National Guard — the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes, wildfires and a wave of street protests. Now those troops are preparing in case they are needed once again, this time for potential violent unrest in the wake of the election.

Communities are bracing for protest regardless of the election’s outcome. If demonstrations turn violent and overwhelm local police, governors will almost certainly call out their states' National Guard.

Under federal law, it is the Guard, not active-duty military, that can enforce order on domestic soil. It has already happened dozens of times this year in cities across the country.

Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims — 10:45 p.m.

A veteran Republican operative who got his start in politics by helping to persuade a judge to throw out hundreds of mail-in ballots is organizing an “army” of volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign to monitor voting in Democratic-leaning areas on Tuesday.

Mike Roman, Trump’s director of Election Day Operations, is a former White House aide from Pennsylvania who gathered claims in 1993 of voter fraud, resulting in a court ruling overturning election results and getting his candidate seated in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

It’s a strategy that Trump has been advocating on Twitter and on the stump.





Kamala Harris says decency and character are on ballot — 9:35 p.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris is delivering an urgent message for people to vote to repair the nation’s divides and protect its democracy on an election eve rally in battleground Pennsylvania.

Harris told the crowd that justice, equality, opportunity, decency and character are among the values on the ballot in Tuesday’s contest.

“Let’s vote, and vote with conviction and confidence and hope,” she said.

Some of the loudest honks from supporters at the drive-in rally came as Harris spoke of the need for better health care, women’s rights and a criminal justice system that embraces a person’s dignity.

To acclaimed chef Michael Solomonov, whose two young sons were wrapped in blankets near the stage, the election involves more than politics, more than fixing an economy shattered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a moral question, and a moral decision,” said Solomonov, 42, the executive chef of Zahav in Philadelphia. “(It’s) really just a question of right and wrong.”

All eyes are on Pennsylvania. But why? — 8:21 p.m.

Pennsylvania has emerged as the make-or-break state for the Biden and Trump campaigns, but official results in the state might not be known for days due to the influx of millions of mail-in ballots, a state law that prohibits those ballots from being tallied until Election Day, and a brewing legal battle that could invalidate thousands of votes. Whoever ultimately wins in the state will not only nab its 20 electoral votes but potentially the entire election.

Barack Obama compares Donald Trump to a ‘two-bit dictator’ — 6:35 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday’s upcoming election, likening him to strongmen elsewhere in the world.

Addressing a Monday evening drive-in rally in Miami on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s behalf, Obama said his successor has suggested he may “declare victory before all the votes are counted tomorrow.”

“That’s something a two-bit dictator does,” Obama said. “If you believe in democracy, you want every vote counted.”

Obama said if a Democrat was acting like Trump, “I couldn’t support him.”

The former president said that, unlike Trump, “With Joe and Kamala you’re not going to have to think about them every single day.”

“You’re not going to have to argue about some crazy tweet that the president sent out this morning,” Obama said. “It won’t be so exhausting. You’ll be able to about your lives know that the president’s doing his job instead of suggesting we inject bleach.”

Trump makes final push in Michigan — 6:30 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is stressing issues important to Michigan at the first of two campaign rallies he’s holding in the state on the eve of Tuesday’s election.

Trump tells a large crowd of supporters at the airport in Traverse City that a vote for Democrat Joe Biden “is a vote to extinguish and eradicate” the state’s auto industry.

Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama, who helped revive U.S. automakers.

Trump is also criticizing Biden’s position on trade, another issue important to Michigan. The president is promising that things will change “if you just give us another four years.”

Trump is closing Monday’s final day of campaigning at a rally -- his fifth of the day -- in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It’s where he ended his 2016 run.

Biden looks to turn out Black voters in Pittsburgh — 6:20 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania.

Speaking Monday at an outdoor rally in Homewood, a predominantly African American community in Pittsburgh, Biden told the crowd that “the power to change this country is in your hands.” He spoke about the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has had on the community as well as his plan to promote Black economic mobility.

Biden said that “we’re done with the chaos, we’re done with the racism, we’re done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility.” Some supporters sitting in their cars for the outdoor event honked their horns, while others bundled up in blankets and watching Biden in front of the stage cheered.

Black and Latino voters are key to Biden’s hopes of a win in Pennsylvania and beyond, and he and running mate Kamala Harris have held numerous events focused on minority communities. Biden spoke Sunday at a “Souls to the Polls” event at a Baptist church in Philadelphia, where he made the same case, telling the largely Black crowd that their votes could put him over the top.

Melania Trump says she has faith in judges, doctors — 4:55 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Melania Trump says she and President Trump have faith in judges and the legal system to rule justly -- a statement that appears out of step with the president.

At an event Monday in Pennsylvania, the president assailed as “very dangerous” a decision by Pennsylvania’s top court to allow mailed ballots received in the three days after Tuesday’s election to be counted.

Later Monday, the first lady addressed a Trump rally in Huntersville, North Carolina. She expressed faith in the doctors, nurses and scientists working on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump suggested Monday that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.

Trump has disagreed with pandemic advice from Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes — 3:35 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump is assailing a decision that allows Pennsylvania’s elections officials to count mailed ballots that are received in the three days after Tuesday’s election.

Trump is blaming the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to block the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision. Pennsylvania’s top court ordered the extension until Nov. 6, even if the ballot doesn’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is not proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

Addressing a campaign rally Monday at the airport in Avoca in battleground Pennsylvania, Trump called the situation “very dangerous, and I mean dangerous, physically dangerous.”

He argued that “you can’t extend dates” and claimed — without evidence — that cheating goes on in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

Trump has said that once the polls close Tuesday, “we’re going in with our lawyers” to try to stop Pennsylvania from counting the mailed ballots received after the election.

Obama encourages people to vote in Atlanta — 3:25 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama is telling reluctant voters he knows their frustrations but doesn’t believe they’re reason not to vote.

He said at a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Monday, the eve of Election Day, that “government doesn’t solve every problem” and that the “long legacy in this country of hardship and prejudice and people who are powerful and rich taking advantage of folks who aren’t” can be “discouraging.”

But he said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, would improve the country, just as Obama believes he did in eight years in office.

“We’re never going to get all the way to the promised land, but we can help lay the path for future generations to get there,” Obama said. “That’s what public service should be about. That’s what citizenship should be about. That’s what voting is about — not making things perfect, but making things better, laying that path.”

Obama has been campaigning in several battleground states in the campaign’s closing weeks. He was joined beneath the 1996 Olympic flame in Atlanta by Georgia Democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Biden revs up union members in Pennsylvania — 3:20 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is revving up a group of union members to help him turn out the vote in a suburban Pittsburgh county.

Biden spoke Monday afternoon at Beaver County Community College, where about 100 union workers gathered for a canvass kickoff. He emphasized the significance of Pennsylvania and told the crowd that Democrats will win the state and “show the world what we stand for.”

The supporters gathered outside to see him speak cheered as he promised to “be the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen.” Biden has had strong union support throughout his political career and has made a pitch to union and working-class workers a centerpiece of his campaign.

Beaver County is home to the kind of blue-collar voters who have abandoned the Democratic Party in recent years and helped deliver Republican Donald Trump a win in 2016.

Harris and Biden to spend Election Day in battleground states — 2:40 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will spend Election Day in key battleground states.

Biden plans to campaign in Scranton and Philadelphia on Tuesday. That follows a blitz by the Democratic ticket through Pennsylvania on Monday and indicates the importance of winning the state. Biden was born in Scranton and often speaks about the region in personal terms.

Harris will visit Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be in Ohio. And Jill Biden will campaign in Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as Wake County, North Carolina.

President Donald Trump won all five states in 2016. His best path to reelection comes through Pennsylvania and Florida.