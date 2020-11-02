Man shot in Lynn following confrontation with police, authorities say

One person was shot during a confrontation with police in Lynn Monday morning, State Police said.

State police spokesman David Procopio described the incident on Witt Street as an officer involved shooting. Authorities did not say if the person who was described by State Police as a “suspect” survived the shooting or whether any local police officers were also injured during the incident.

State Police forensic units and detectives assigned to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office are on the scene. Blodgett’s office is overseeing the investigation into the use of potentially deadly force by police.