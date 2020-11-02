New COVID-19 restrictions and an updated mask mandate go into effect Friday in Mass. Here’s what that means

New restrictions will also be placed on restaurants, businesses, and other entertainment venues as well as indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Some of the major changes going into effect this Friday include a new stay-at-home advisory, which will be in place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and a tighter mask-wearing order.

In response to troubling signs that the novel coronavirus is tightening its hold on Massachusetts — among them, sharp increases in reported infections and hospitalization rates — Governor Charlie Baker announced new restrictions Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Here’s what to know:

Advertisement

Face covering order

All Massachusetts residents over the age of 5 are required to wear a face mask covering over their nose and mouth while indoors or outdoors in a public location — even when they are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Masks are encouraged, but not required, for those below that age.

Under the order, public locations include any space open to the public, including: grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies, public transportation and ride-sharing vehicles, and entertainment venues. Masks are also required when residents are carpooling with people who are not members of their household.

Exceptions to the order apply to those with a medical or disabling condition that renders them unable to wear a mask, when a person is in a vehicle with household members, and while a person is engaging in an activity where the removal of a mask is permitted, such as eating and drinking at a restaurant.

Those who disobey the order may face a civil fine of up to $300 per violation.

Stay At Home Advisory

All Massachusetts residents are now advised to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Friday. Social gatherings, according to officials, have contributed to the recent surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in the state.

Advertisement

Though not a formal curfew, the Department of Public Health is strongly urging people to not leave their houses unless necessary, such as going to work or school between these hours — or for an essential task, such as grocery shopping or picking up medication from a pharmacy.

Gatherings exceeding 10 people in the home with members not belonging to your household are no longer allowed. Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and use remote modes of communication.

Early closure of businesses and activities

From restaurants to movie theaters to gyms, a number of businesses and activities across the state will be ordered to close at 9:30 p.m. daily starting Friday, and will not be able to open their doors to the public until 5:00 a.m. the following day.

While operators may keep their premises open to employees during the mandatory closing period and are allowed to conduct business operations, no patrons or members of the public will be allowed to enter.

For restaurants, this means in-person dining must end at 9:30 p.m., but takeout and delivery for food and non-alcoholic beverages are able to continue. Liquor stores and other establishments that sell alcohol will have to end alcohol sales at 9:30 p.m. Marijuana sales, not including medical marijuana, must also cease at that time.

Those who disobey the order may face a civil fine of up to $500 per violation.

The order applies to the below businesses, facilities, and activities:

Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 p.m., although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol)

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 p.m. (but may continue to sell other products)

Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 p.m. (not including medical marijuana)

Indoor and outdoor events

Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters) and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)

Youth and adult amateur sports activities

Golf facilities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Outdoor recreational experiences

Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers

Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)

Gyms, fitness centers and health clubs

Indoor and outdoor pools

Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours

Gathering sizes

Baker’s updated order on gatherings applies to all social, community, civic, public, and leisure events, as well as conventions, fundraisers, and conferences. This includes any setting open to the public and any space or event venue used for public or private gatherings.

Advertisement

All residents at a gathering — whether indoor or outdoor, or in a private or public space — must maintain 6 feet of physical distance from every other participant, excluding members of their own household. And all gatherings, regardless of size or location, must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m. under the order.

Masks, under the revised order, are also now required at all public gatherings. Face coverings are required at outdoor gatherings at private residences when they include more than 10 people where not everyone present is a member of the same household.

For private residences, the new order restricts the number of people allowed at an indoor gathering to 10, and to 25 for an outdoor gathering. Members of the same household, when gathered together without anyone not in their household, do not constitute a gathering.

For gatherings at events venues and in public settings, no more than 25 people can gather indoors. The rules change for outdoor gatherings. In lower-risk communities, gatherings are limited to 100 people, but in communities that do not qualify as lower-risk — now much of the state — a maximum of 50 people are allowed.

When gatherings exceeding more than 50 people are held outdoors in lower-risk communities, either the operator of the event venue or the event organizer must notify the local board of health. Further, if a host or event venue is notified that either an attendee or worker tested positive for the virus, they must notify the local board of health in the town or city where the event occurred in order to begin contact tracing efforts.

Advertisement

Exempt from this order are religious gatherings — though they must follow coronavirus rules and capacity limitations already in place — and outdoor gatherings for the purpose of political expression, such as protests.

Also exempt from the order is any municipal legislative body, federal government entity, health care facility or provider, and any workplace or facility with “specialized functions and populations” — including schools and polling places.

Those who disobey the order may face a civil fine of up to $500 per violation.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.