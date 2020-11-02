‘No credible threat,’ but R.I. law enforcement prepares for possible unrest

The Emergency Operations Center at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency is activated for the election. The Rhode Island National Guard are on standby. The state police and local police have been coordinating with federal authorities. The state police fusion center and the Rhode Island Joint Cyber Task Force, which responds to cyber security threats, are monitoring intelligence for possible problems.

The vitriol of the 2020 presidential cycle and the near-constant rumble of civil unrest have led to an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensuring that Election Day runs smoothly and the days after it are peaceful.

PROVIDENCE — Every election requires some kind of security plan. But this year’s is no ordinary election.

Advertisement

The Secretary of State’s office, the Board of Elections, and the Attorney General’s office have also worked together to prepare for any trouble at the ballot boxes or in the booths.

So far, so good, said Colonel James Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no issues with any of the ballot boxes, no problems with voter fraud or ballot tampering, and no credible threats of unrest, Manni said.

“It’s obviously been a contentious election and emotions are high,” Manni said, “and whoever wins could incite different people or groups. But we have no intelligence of this.”

The state police are providing security at the Board of Elections starting Tuesday and will continue until the vote is certified, Manni said.

In Providence, extra officers will be assigned to the polls and will work with the election wardens to keep the peace and assist with long lines, said Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré.

“There’s been no credible threat toward any election polls or processes in Providence, or the state as well,” Paré said. “We’ll be prepared if there are any threats, but we don’t anticipate any.”

Advertisement

Still, a few businesses and banks in Providence had boarded up their windows Monday, anticipating trouble.

Joseph Paolino Jr., real estate developer and former Providence mayor, watched as a Santander bank branch in the Financial District was boarded up Monday morning but said he had no plans to do the same with his buildings.

“I think between the Providence police, state police, and the National Guard, I think the city will be well-protected,” Paolino said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State’s office worked with the Attorney General’s office on ways for people to report voter intimidation, misinformation, and any election misconduct.

Election-related misinformation can be reported anonymously by calling (401) 222-2340 or emailing misinfo@sos.ri.gov

Election-related misconduct can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by emailing voting@riag.ri.gov

Anyone with questions about finding polling places or having access to the polls can call the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Hotline at 2-1-1. Information is available for the hearing impaired and in multiple languages.

Rhode Island offers same-day voter registration for the presidential and vice presidential contests only. Voters must bring a valid ID with them to the polls.

No registered voters should be turned away from the polls. Qualified voters whose names are not on the list, or who have not received an emergency ballot, or did not bring ID to the polls can still use a provisional ballot, which will be counted after the election once the local board of canvassers can determine its disposition.

Voter intimidation is illegal. It’s also illegal for anyone to block or try to block the entrance of a polling place or ballot drop box. Report any intimidating behavior by filling out the Attorney General’s online complaint form or call the Voter Information Hotline at 2-1-1, then press 9.

Amy Corrigan will be one of numerous poll workers staffing precincts in Cranston on Election Day.

“I’m a little nervous, if people are excitable over the election,” Corrigan said. “But that’s what the Cranston police are for.”

On Monday, Corrigan stood in a line that snaked behind Cranston City Hall, waiting and shivering for an hour in blustery weather to cast her ballot.

“I would wait three hours,” she said afterwards. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s a privilege to be here.”





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.