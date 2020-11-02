Taking big pride in small-town democracy

"It’s an election like nobody’s ever seen. I’m glad it’s almost over. And anxious about the result either way.''

"Nothing comes close to it,'' said Gibb, 64, an early voter who recently retired from a medical device company where he worked for 40 years.

NORTHBOROUGH – It’s a gray and drizzling morning, but the polls are open at the brightly lighted local senior center here, and Bob Gibb has arrived before 9, ready to mark his ballot – ready to put his personal punctuation point on an election like no other.

A lot of people would nod their heads in agreement about that.

An election like few of us have ever witnessed before. A deeply divided country. A presidential election in the middle of a pandemic that has afflicted 8.9 million Americans, killing more than 227,000 in the US.

But at local polling stations across the country, and in big cities and small towns across Massachusetts, neighbors and friends and local election officials are at work to assure that the bedrock of democracy -- the sanctity of the ballot box – remains strong. And safe. Beyond reproach.

And that means people like Andy Dowd are working overtime. Like his fellow town and city clerks across Massachusetts, he’s committed to accurate results that will withstand the strongest scrutiny.

"Everyone is assuring that we do everything necessary to prevent voter fraud in any way,'' said Nancy J. Talbot, Ware’s town clerk and president of the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association. "We want to assure anyone who has cast a ballot that their vote will be counted.''

Counting votes here has been Andy Dowd’s job for 16 years now. He’s 55. He’s been married for 25 years. He’s the father of three children, and is a former police department dispatcher.

He’s also chairman of the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association’s legislative committee and has been conferring with his town clerk colleagues from Cape Cod to the Berkshires in an effort to avoid any controversy, miscues, or electoral mischief on Tuesday.

"We’ve never experienced something like this in my time and certainly I don’t think in anybody’s memory that it’s been like this,'' Dowd told me at the senior center here the other day. "For so many reasons. So much interest. So many issues around it as far as the pandemic goes. The political climate in the country in general. And voters have so many more options right now. So it’s a whole different world for us.''

The intense interest in this year’s presidential election is palpable – and measurable. There are nearly 12,000 registered voters here. When we spoke the other day, already 1,800 of them had voted early.

"We’re going to be seeing historical numbers as far as overall turnout,'' Dowd said.

Dowd’s position is an appointed one. He’s unenrolled, meaning he is registered to no political party

"We are very neutral and that’s the goal,'' he told me during a break from his duties the other day. "To not have any strong public opinion because we’re the ones who are managing the elections and ultimately counting the votes.''

And, with mail-in ballots and early voting, it’s never been easier to cast votes.

"To manage those number of requests, it’s really been overwhelming to be honest with you,'' Dowd said. "It’s just something that we’ve never had to manage before. Typically in a presidential year we may have – in a very busy year – 700 to 800 requests from absentee voters. Now, we’re well over 5,000. So a huge, huge challenge. And managing that is difficult.''

Luckily, Dowd has some help.

There were there at his elbow the other day as voters drifting in from the drizzle approached one of the six portable polling stations set up in the senior center’s dining area.

They’re checking voters in. They’re answering every question. They possess a certain pride about their role in small-town democracy.

"This is important and everybody feels it,'' said Allie Lane, the town’s recreation director for 19 years who is now assisting Dowd at the polls. "We’ve seen people coming in who have said they have never voted before. We’ve seen a ton of young, first-time voters. It’s amazing to see. And we try to make a big deal of it for them.''

Pictures are snapped, mementoes of the day when one vote was counted – a ballot equal among all others.

"I had somebody tell me that they would crawl through broken glass to get their ballot in,'' Lane told me. "People are very passionate.''

People like the first-time voter for whom Lane, a few days ago, offered to snap a photo.

"And they said, ‘Yeah, I just became a citizen last year.’ So we were talking about that and I said, ‘Do you want me to take your picture?’ And I did. And they were so happy. And that’s what this is all about.''

Moments after we spoke, Bill Halter walked in to cast his ballot. He’s 83 and said he hasn’t missed a national election since he voted for John F. Kennedy in 1960. This year, he voted for Donald Trump.

"I began my voting life as a Democrat in New York,'' said Halter, who worked as a sales and marketing manager in North Andover until his retirement. "That’s how my mother and father voted. I thought Kennedy was a great candidate. I think I’ve become more conservative over the years. That’s probably it.''

Democrat. Republican. Liberal. Conservative.

Andy Dowd’s job is to make sure all of their voices are heard. And all of their votes are fairly tabulated on Tuesday.

"I really enjoy being part of that democracy in action,'' he said. "People are very appreciative of the opportunity, especially this year when they have so many options as far as how to vote. I don’t think I’ve ever heard so many compliments from folks, especially those coming in here to our early voting site to take an extra minute to come back over to say, ‘Thank you so much for being here. We really appreciate that.’

"And makes you feel good that you’re running a big, almost overwhelming operation right now. But we’re getting a lot of positive feedback from our voters. So that’s a great thing.''

Outside, in a morning rain, members of the Dull Men’s Club of Northborough — a group that celebrates life’s ordinary and simple things — assembled under umbrellas and talked politics.

One club member, 83-year-old Henry Squillante, served in the US Air Force Reserve for six years, and said he is ready for Election Day to come. And go.

"I’ll be glad when it’s over,'' he said. "There’s a lot of junk in the media, lot of scare tactics. Whether it’s some of the questions in the ballot or whether it’s the candidates themselves, I think that politics has sunk to a new low compared to previous years.

"I don’t think they talk the facts. They talk on emotions. And, unfortunately, a lot of people will vote on emotions and not the facts.''

Still, there are little moments – fleeting vignettes worthy of a Norman Rockwell painting — that underline the importance of poll workers’ job these days.

Like the other day when an elderly gentleman pulled into a handicapped parking space and gingerly made his way toward the senior center’s entrance.

Dowd’s platoon of workers stirred.

One opened the door for him.

Another got him checked in.

They escorted him to a table equipped with a plastic privacy guard to ensure polling-place secrecy.

The man, taking his time and hunched over his ballot, voted. Poll workers held the door for him as he left.

The voter smiled, waving in appreciation.

"Those are the moments when you feel really good,'' Andy Dowd said.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.