Who cares who Bobby Orr supports for president?

They started arriving Friday afternoon: Never have I received more unsolicited e-mails. Some were breathless.

“Can you believe that about Bobby Orr?”

I assumed the worst: that the greatest Boston Bruin of all time was actually a closet Canadiens fan.

But, no. It was worse. Orr took out an ad in the Union Leader in New Hampshire touting the reelection of Donald Trump.

And to think I consider myself a hockey guy. I always thought Bobby Orr was a defenseman. Turns out he’s a right-winger.

Advertisement

And . . . and . . . so what?

Who cares?

Apparently a lot of people.

It’s all over social media. The story about Orr’s ad was one of the most read on the Globe website. Ditto for a follow-up, in which a lawyer in San Francisco who grew up idolizing Orr took out an ad in the same newspaper, questioning why Orr, the most unselfish of teammates, supports a selfish president who trucks in fascism, lies like a rug, and abuses others based on their appearance or gender. In fairness, the lawyer’s ad was respectful and well-argued.

A couple of disclosures here:

1) I think Trump has been an unmitigated disaster. Beyond his vulgarity, his ignorance of and disdain for the Constitution, his cozying up to dictators while insulting and alienating longstanding allies, his open appeals to racists while inciting violence against those who deign to oppose him, Trump’s handling of the worst public health crisis in the United States since the 1918 pandemic has revealed him to be worse than immoral. He’s incompetent. We’ve had immoral presidents before. We’ve never had one more unfit for the office.

2) Bobby Orr is a good human being who has helped many people over the years. One of them was a relative of mine, whose career, if not life, was saved by Orr’s intervention. I know of so many other people Orr helped get sober, sick children he visited and to whose parents he donated money, good acts and charity, all done quietly.

Advertisement

So I’m not supposed to like or respect Bobby Orr any more because he supports Trump?

Uh uh. I’m not playing that game. If we’re going down that road, one initially paved by Newt Gingrich, who made toxic politics mainstream and deemed friendships across political divides anathema, then Trump really has succeeded in dividing the country irrevocably.

But, more to the point, why should I or anyone else care who Bobby Orr votes for?

The Union Leader ad is right out of the Trump playbook from four years ago, when Trump read out a letter at a New Hampshire rally from Patriots coach Bill Belichick praising him. A lot of people got hot under the collar then, saying they would never cheer for the Patriots again.

I remember thinking I couldn’t care less who Bill Belichick or Tom Brady or Bob Kraft supports.

Most professional athletes are multimillionaires, so I’ve always assumed a lot, if not a majority, of them vote Republican, because Republicans give tax breaks to the richest people in the country. Most people vote in their own self-interest, except working-class people who vote for Republicans, but that’s another story.

Advertisement

There are, of course, many exceptions. A lot of athletes, including LeBron James and Chris Long, use their celebrity to promote social justice, and more power to them. But, again, I don’t care who they vote for and wouldn’t vote for somebody just because they endorsed them.

The contretemps over Bobby Orr’s political ad is merely more evidence, as if any were needed, that our celebrity-obsessed culture pays way too much attention to what professional athletes and other entertainers say or think about politics, when their opinion is usually no better informed nor more important than the loudest mouth at the end of the bar.

If we demonize any and everyone who ever voted for Donald Trump, we may have a new president-elect this week, but we’ll have a country as divided as ever.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.