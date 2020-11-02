Photos: The final days of the 2020 presidential election

Photos: The final days of the 2020 presidential electionUpdated November 2, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsVoters waited in line for a polling place in Pflugerville, Texas on Friday.TAMIR KALIFA/New York TimesBiden supporters listened as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in Philadelphia on Sunday.Andrew Harnik/Associated PressSupporters of President Donald Trump at a campaign event where Eric Trump spoke in support of his father in Wyoming, Pa. on Sunday.Robert Nickelsberg/New York TimesJoe Biden spoke at a campaign drive-in event at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich. on Saturday.ERIN SCHAFF/New York TimesPresident Donald Trump spoke to reporters as he arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C., to head to a campaign rally at Hickory Regional Airport on Sunday.Evan Vucci/Associated PressA supporter listened as Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Souls to the Polls Event at Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty ImagesA campaign button emphasizing the hair of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa on Sunday.Doug Mills/New York TimesFormer President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign drive-in event for Joe Biden at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich. on Saturday.ERIN SCHAFF/New York TimesPeople cheered as President Donald Trump arrived to speak during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Fla. on Sunday.Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesSupporters listened as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich. on Saturday.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press