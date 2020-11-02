9 key US Senate races to keep close eye on

It’s a political question almost as important as “who will be the next president?”: Who is going to have control of the Senate for the next four years?
Twelve seats currently held by Democrats and 23 by Republican are up for reelection:
Of those, 9 are considered “toss ups” — where the race is tight enough that anyone could win — and these are the ones we’re focused intently on. As a bonus, we’ve also included four races that are “leaning” toward one party, but still competitive, according to Cook Political Report.
We’ve also included current polling and modeling data from various sources, so we can see which way each is swinging. You can click on the colored bars to dig deeper into each race.
Here are the nine key Senate races to watch on Election Day:
Arizona Special Election
Martha McSally (R) (Incumbent) and Mark Kelly (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Lean Dem
|FiveThirtyEight
|Dem (80-20)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up (Dem +3.5)
|Inside Elections
|Tilt Dem
|Crystal Ball
|Lean Dem
Colorado
Cory Gardner (R) (Incumbent) and John Hickenlooper (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Lean Dem
|FiveThirtyEight
|Dem (85-15)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Lean Dem
|Inside Elections
|Lean Dem
|Crystal Ball
|Likely Dem
Georgia
David Perdue (R) (Incumbent) and Jon Ossoff (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Toss Up
|FiveThirtyEight
|GOP (57-43)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Lean GOP
|Inside Elections
|Toss Up
|Crystal Ball
|Toss Up
Georgia Special Electoion, Open Primary
Kelly Loeffler (R) (Incumbent), Raphael Warnock (D) and others
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Toss Up
|FiveThirtyEight
|Dem (64-36)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up
|Inside Elections
|Tilt GOP
|Crystal Ball
|Toss Up
Iowa
Joni Ernst (R) (Incumbent) and Theresa Greenfield (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Toss Up
|FiveThirtyEight
|Dem (54-46)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up (Dem +1.5)
|Inside Elections
|Toss Up
|Crystal Ball
|Lean Dem
Maine
Susan Collins (R) (Incumbent) and Sara Gideon (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Toss Up
|FiveThirtyEight
|Dem (60-40)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up
|Inside Elections
|Tilt Dem
|Crystal Ball
|Lean Dem
Montana
Steve Daines (R) (Incumbent) and Steve Bullock (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Toss Up
|FiveThirtyEight
|GOP (65-35)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up (GOP +3.3)
|Inside Elections
|Toss Up
|Crystal Ball
|Lean GOP
North Carolina
Thom Tillis (R) (Incumbent) and Cal Cunningham (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Toss Up
|FiveThirtyEight
|Dem (64-36)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up (Dem +2.1)
|Inside Elections
|Tilt Dem
|Crystal Ball
|Lean GOP
South Carolina
Lindsey Graham (R) (Incumbent) and Jaime Harrison (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Toss Up
|FiveThirtyEight
|GOP (76-24)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up
|Inside Elections
|Tilt GOP
|Crystal Ball
|Toss Up
The races below — bonus races to watch, if you will — are still competitive, but leaning rather significantly in one direction or the other. If one of these races was won by the opposite party than what’s predicted, it would be a big surprise.
Alabama
Doug Jones (D) (Incumbent) and Tommy Tuberville (R)
Currently held by: Democrat. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Lean GOP
|FiveThirtyEight
|GOP (80-20)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Likely GOP
|Inside Elections
|Lean GOP
|Crystal Ball
|Likely GOP
Alaska
Dan Sullivan (R) (incumbent) and Al Gross (I)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Lean GOP
|FiveThirtyEight
|GOP (75-25)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Lean GOP
|Inside Elections
|Lean GOP
|Crystal Ball
|Lean GOP
Kansas, Open Seat
Roger Marshall (R) and Barbara Bollier (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Lean GOP
|FiveThirtyEight
|GOP (74-26)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Lean GOP
|Inside Elections
|Tilt GOP
|Crystal Ball
|Lean GOP
Michigan
Gary Peters (D) (Incumbent) and John James (R)
Currently held by: Democrat. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Lean Dem
|FiveThirtyEight
|Dem (82-18)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Toss Up (Dem +7.6)
|Inside Elections
|Lean Dem
|Crystal Ball
|Lean Dem
Texas
John Cornyn (R) (Incumbent) and M.J. Hegar (D)
Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.
|Cook Political Report
|Lean GOP
|FiveThirtyEight
|GOP (86-14)
|Real Clear Politics ratings
|Lean GOP
|Inside Elections
|Lean GOP
|Crystal Ball
|Likely GOP
Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji. Heather Ciras can be reached at heather.ciras@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @heatherciras.