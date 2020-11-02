fb-pixel

9 key US Senate races to keep close eye on

Nov 3 election could shift the balance of power of US Senate

By Daigo Fujiwara and Heather Ciras Globe Staff,Updated November 2, 2020, 58 minutes ago
From top left, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.Globe wire services

It’s a political question almost as important as “who will be the next president?”: Who is going to have control of the Senate for the next four years?

Twelve seats currently held by Democrats and 23 by Republican are up for reelection:

Of those, 9 are considered “toss ups” — where the race is tight enough that anyone could win — and these are the ones we’re focused intently on. As a bonus, we’ve also included four races that are “leaning” toward one party, but still competitive, according to Cook Political Report.

We’ve also included current polling and modeling data from various sources, so we can see which way each is swinging. You can click on the colored bars to dig deeper into each race.

Here are the nine key Senate races to watch on Election Day:


Arizona Special Election

Martha McSally (R) (Incumbent) and Mark Kelly (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Lean Dem
FiveThirtyEight Dem (80-20)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up (Dem +3.5)
Inside Elections Tilt Dem
Crystal Ball Lean Dem

Colorado

Cory Gardner (R) (Incumbent) and John Hickenlooper (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Lean Dem
FiveThirtyEight Dem (85-15)
Real Clear Politics ratings Lean Dem
Inside Elections Lean Dem
Crystal Ball Likely Dem

Georgia

David Perdue (R) (Incumbent) and Jon Ossoff (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Toss Up
FiveThirtyEight GOP (57-43)
Real Clear Politics ratings Lean GOP
Inside Elections Toss Up
Crystal Ball Toss Up

Georgia Special Electoion, Open Primary

Kelly Loeffler (R) (Incumbent), Raphael Warnock (D) and others

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Toss Up
FiveThirtyEight Dem (64-36)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up
Inside Elections Tilt GOP
Crystal Ball Toss Up

Iowa

Joni Ernst (R) (Incumbent) and Theresa Greenfield (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Toss Up
FiveThirtyEight Dem (54-46)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up (Dem +1.5)
Inside Elections Toss Up
Crystal Ball Lean Dem

Maine

Susan Collins (R) (Incumbent) and Sara Gideon (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Toss Up
FiveThirtyEight Dem (60-40)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up
Inside Elections Tilt Dem
Crystal Ball Lean Dem

Montana

Steve Daines (R) (Incumbent) and Steve Bullock (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Toss Up
FiveThirtyEight GOP (65-35)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up (GOP +3.3)
Inside Elections Toss Up
Crystal Ball Lean GOP

North Carolina

Thom Tillis (R) (Incumbent) and Cal Cunningham (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Toss Up
FiveThirtyEight Dem (64-36)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up (Dem +2.1)
Inside Elections Tilt Dem
Crystal Ball Lean GOP

South Carolina

Lindsey Graham (R) (Incumbent) and Jaime Harrison (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Toss Up
FiveThirtyEight GOP (76-24)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up
Inside Elections Tilt GOP
Crystal Ball Toss Up

The races below — bonus races to watch, if you will — are still competitive, but leaning rather significantly in one direction or the other. If one of these races was won by the opposite party than what’s predicted, it would be a big surprise.


Alabama

Doug Jones (D) (Incumbent) and Tommy Tuberville (R)

Currently held by: Democrat. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Lean GOP
FiveThirtyEight GOP (80-20)
Real Clear Politics ratings Likely GOP
Inside Elections Lean GOP
Crystal Ball Likely GOP

Alaska

Dan Sullivan (R) (incumbent) and Al Gross (I)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Lean GOP
FiveThirtyEight GOP (75-25)
Real Clear Politics ratings Lean GOP
Inside Elections Lean GOP
Crystal Ball Lean GOP

Kansas, Open Seat

Roger Marshall (R) and Barbara Bollier (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Lean GOP
FiveThirtyEight GOP (74-26)
Real Clear Politics ratings Lean GOP
Inside Elections Tilt GOP
Crystal Ball Lean GOP

Michigan

Gary Peters (D) (Incumbent) and John James (R)

Currently held by: Democrat. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Lean Dem
FiveThirtyEight Dem (82-18)
Real Clear Politics ratings Toss Up (Dem +7.6)
Inside Elections Lean Dem
Crystal Ball Lean Dem

Texas

John Cornyn (R) (Incumbent) and M.J. Hegar (D)

Currently held by: Republican. Read about this race on ballotpedia.

Cook Political Report Lean GOP
FiveThirtyEight GOP (86-14)
Real Clear Politics ratings Lean GOP
Inside Elections Lean GOP
Crystal Ball Likely GOP

Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji. Heather Ciras can be reached at heather.ciras@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @heatherciras.