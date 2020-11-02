Charlie Baker to discuss new executive orders on coronavirus at news conference today

Baker and other officials will “discuss new executive orders affecting the reopening process due to recent increases in new cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 across the state," the governor’s office said in an advisory to the media.

With coronavirus cases rising at a troubling rate, Governor Charlie Baker at a news conference Monday is expected to discuss new executive orders that will affect the state’s reopening process.

The advisory did not say what the executive orders were. E-mail messages left for the governor’s press office and a spokeswoman weren’t immediately returned.

The state appeared to have the virus under control this summer. But cases rose gradually as the summer waned and fall arrived, and they have spiked in recent days. The state on Sunday announced more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the ninth straight day, the Globe reported Sunday.

Health experts have said the state should consider rolling back parts of its reopening. The spike comes as the experts have warned that the virus could return with a vengeance in the colder weather, and as cases have been surging in Europe and in much of the rest of the United States.

Baker in recent days acknowledged the Massachusetts increases and called for people to step up their vigilance. He has also said the state is better prepared now to handle a surge than in the dark days of the spring.

The state has tallied 10,013 confirmed and probable deaths from the pandemic.









