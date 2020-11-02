Judge rejects GOP attempt to toss out more than 120,000 ballots in Texas

The decision follows a string of Republican attempts to limit the expansion of voting options in Texas, particularly in Democratic-led Harris County, where local officials have spent tens of millions of dollars trying to making voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen, an appointee of former president George W. Bush, found that the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the validity of the ballots.

A federal judge has rejected Republicans' attempt to invalidate tens of thousands of ballots cast via “drive-through” voting in Harris County, which is home to Houston. But he also cautioned those who haven’t yet voted to avoid using drive-through centers on Election Day because of outstanding questions about the method’s legality.

The 10 drive-through early-voting centers that Harris County election officials opened have proven popular, accounting for 127,000 ballots. Those ballots could make the difference in the traditionally Republican state, where polls show a close race between Trump and Biden.

Houston conservative activist Steve Hotze, along with Republican candidates and officeholders, had argued that those ballots were illegally cast because the Texas Legislature never explicitly allowed such a voting method.

Washington Post

Almost 100 million voted before Election Day

Whatever the outcome, the 2020 election is already one for the history books, with an astonishing 97.6 million ballots already submitted through in-person early voting and by mail — more than two-thirds of the number of votes cast in the entire 2016 election.

As of Monday afternoon, hours before Election Day, with some states still holding early voting, 35.5 million people had voted in person and 62.1 million had cast ballots by mail, according to the US Elections Project, a nonpartisan website run by Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who tracks county-level data.

Those numbers represent a tectonic shift away from one-day voting, the staple of the American electoral system for centuries.

And they make it likely that the total turnout for 2020 will break the record set in 2016, when nearly 139 million people voted.

They also create fresh uncertainty for two presidential campaigns facing the prospect of motivating a smaller, more-volatile reservoir of available voters to tap on Election Day itself.

Democrats, buoyed by polls showing Joe Biden with small but durable leads in battleground states, have focused on turning out Black and Latino voters, who typically prefer voting in person, to offset an expected Election Day surge by Trump supporters.

Texas and Hawaii have already surpassed their total 2016 voter turnout, and the battleground states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida have topped 90 percent of their 2016 turnout.

In the 20 states that report the party registration of early voters, the elections project found that 45 percent of those who have voted early are registered Democrats, 30 percent are Republicans, and 24 percent list no party affiliation.

New York Times

Trump campaign seeks ballot security details in Pa.

Officials in a Central Pennsylvania county were deeply unsettled by a request from the Trump campaign last week for details about election security protocols, including specific information about the storage and transportation of ballots.

The request, first reported by The Sentinel of Carlisle, Pa., was sent last Tuesday to officials in Cumberland County, which includes Carlisle and sits just outside Harrisburg, the state capital.

“On behalf of Donald J. Trump for President,” the e-mail began, going on to instruct officials to answer more than two dozen questions “regarding your office’s compliance with existing statutes and law” and insisting on a response by 5 p.m. the next day.

The questions included where ballots and voting machines would be stored after polls closed — including “address and room number” — the names of people who were transporting them, the “security (if any) provided during transport,” and the manner in which ballots and voting machines would be secured.

“I’ve been here 16 years and I’ve never seen a request anywhere like that,” said Gary Eichelberger, the Republican chairman of Cumberland County’s Board of Commissioners.

Thea McDonald, the Trump campaign’s deputy press secretary, said that the campaign has made similar requests of many local officials “as part of the Trump campaign’s efforts to ensure a free and fair election.”

“Given that more than 500,000 mail ballots were tossed out in this year’s primaries, we must look into these critical issues,” she added, referring to the 534,000 mail ballots that were rejected across 23 states. “The information we’ve asked for includes standard election transparency details, and election officials should have the answers on hand. When did transparency become a bad thing?”

Cumberland County is one of the counties in Pennsylvania that will not begin counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday.

In a news conference on Monday morning, Pennsylvania’s top elections official, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, suggested that the request was improper.

“No county should provide any election security information to any third party ever,” Boockvar said, adding that she had been in touch with the FBI about the request.

New York Times

Late polls have Biden leading in Fla., Ohio

New polling by Quinnipiac University shows Joe Biden maintaining his lead over Trump in the battleground states of Florida and Ohio, as well as by double digits nationally.

According to the new polls, Biden wins the support of 47 percent of likely voters in Florida, while 42 percent back Trump. In Ohio, 47 percent of likely voters support Biden and 43 percent back Trump. And nationally, Biden takes 50 percent among likely voters, while Trump takes 39 percent.

The survey also shows that the coronavirus pandemic has markedly changed the way Americans cast their ballots this year.

Among likely voters across the nation, a plurality — 37 percent — said they will or already have cast their vote by mail or absentee ballot. Thirty-five percent said they will vote or have already voted at an early voting location, while 27 percent said that they will cast their ballot in person on Election Day.

The surveys were conducted Oct. 28-Nov. 1 and have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points in Florida, 2.6 in Ohio, and 2.5 nationally.

Washington Post

Nev. judge denies request to alter voting procedures

A Nevada state judge on Monday denied an emergency request from the Trump campaign to change ballot-handling procedures in Clark County, a ruling that allows election workers to continue counting votes in the Democratic stronghold.

The campaign and the Nevada Republican Party had sought a number of changes that they said were necessary to protect against fraud, including greater access for poll watchers to observe inside ballot-processing facilities and the installation of video cameras inside those facilities.

They also argued that county officials should not be allowed to use a machine to verify some signatures on mail ballots, and should instead have to check every signature manually.

Clark County elections officials said those changes would compromise voters' confidential information and delay vote-counting, making it impossible for the county to meet its deadline for certifying election results.

In his decision Monday, Judge James E. Wilson Jr. wrote that the plaintiffs did not have standing to pursue some of their claims and failed to demonstrate that Clark County and state officials were not following the law. Wilson also bluntly rejected the notion that elections procedures were allowing for fraud.

Washington Post