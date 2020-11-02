March for voting rights in North Carolina is met with police pepper spray and arrests

Fists and iPhones raised, they chanted ''Black lives matter'' and promised ''power to the people,'' as they made their way from a Black church to the base of a monument to a Confederate soldier. In its shadow, they paused for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, honoring George Floyd, the Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for what was later determined to be 7 minutes and 46 seconds.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The voters came in black sweatshirts emblazoned with the mantra of the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who celebrated ''good trouble.''

The participants in Saturday’s ''I Am Change'' march had intended to conclude at an early-voting site to emphasize turnout in the final days of the presidential campaign. Those plans were thrown into disarray when law enforcement officers in riot gear and gas masks insisted that demonstrators move off the street and clear county property, despite a permit authorizing their presence.

As tensions escalated, officers deployed pepper spray and began making arrests. Among those caught in clouds of the irritant were children as young as 3 years old, elderly residents, and a disabled woman, said participants in the march.

The episode, which was streamed on Facebook by the march’s organizer, the Rev. Greg Drumwright of nearby Greensboro, unfolded three days before a major election. It capped nearly a half-year of protests after the killing of Floyd. And it reflected efforts to channel indignation on the street into power at the ballot box in North Carolina, a critical battleground state, and other places deciding the country’s direction.

''The world wants to know what’s going on in Alamance County,'' Drumwright said, invoking the rallying cry of anti-Vietnam War activists.

His outrage was echoed by state and national leaders, including North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat who called the incident ''unacceptable.'' The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law described the police response as a form of voter suppression.

In a statement, the Graham Police Department said its officers had made eight arrests, arguing that force had been justified by the refusal of demonstrators to disperse after the gathering had ''reached a level of conduct that led to the rally being deemed unsafe and unlawful by unified command.''

The department also defended the deployment of what it called a ''pepper-based vapor,'' saying its officers did not ''directly spray any participant in the march'' — an account at odds with the statements of numerous participants.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office issued a one-line tweet, saying, ''Unfortunately the rally in Graham ended due to concerns for the safety of all.'' The office has previously faced scrutiny for what the Justice Department in 2012 called ''discriminatory policing,'' leading to a civil rights lawsuit against Terry Johnson, the county sheriff. After a Republican-appointed federal judge dismissed the suit, federal prosecutors agreed to drop the case in exchange for revisions. Since then, Johnson has twice won reelection, both times running unopposed.

In August, a US district judge in the Middle District of North Carolina blocked county officials, including Johnson, from prohibiting protests in certain areas around the county courthouse in response to a lawsuit brought by the Lawyers' Committee and the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

These events were the backdrop against which the weekend’s conflict unfolded. Drumwright, who was arrested Saturday and ordered not to return to Graham for 72 hours, seemed to point to earlier struggles as he offered this assessment: ''We’re tattered. We’re torn. We’re pressed on every side.''

Starting at the red-brick Wayman Chapel AME Church, the march followed a half-mile route south to Court Square, the site of the Confederate monument and the Alamance County Historic Courthouse. The county, home to about 170,000 people, lies on the eastern edge of North Carolina’s Piedmont region.

Drumwright and others began planning their march weeks ago, endeavoring to secure the proper permits. But a meeting last month with Graham’s chief of police, Kristy Cole, did not yield the sought-after road closures, according to the police statement.

Instead, Drumwright obtained a permit from the county for the use of property around the historic courthouse, and the city Police Department made preparations to ''provide traffic control and public safety to those participating in the march.'' Authorities also set up a zone to separate counterprotesters from members of the march gathered near the Confederate monument, which for months has been the site of clashes between antiracism activists and self-described ''Southern rights'' advocates.

Participants in Saturday’s march said their aim was to boost voter turnout. They included relatives of Floyd and the parents of Christian Griggs, a Black man killed by his White father-in-law in North Carolina in 2013.

''I’m out here voting for those who cannot vote today: my son, Christian Griggs, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and all those others who have died at the hands of police or have had their lives impacted by an injustice,'' Griggs’s mother, Dolly, said.

The crowd also invoked the name of Wyatt Outlaw, a Black town commissioner who in 1870 was kidnapped from his Graham home by the Ku Klux Klan and lynched outside the courthouse, not far from the present-day Confederate monument.