New coronavirus cases below 1,000 for first time in more than a week

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 725 on Monday, the Department of Public Health reported.
Monday’s daily figure was below 1,000 for the first time in more than a week. The latest case tally brings the state total to 156,385, the Department of Public Health reported.
The death toll from confirmed cases rose by nine to 9,797.
State officials also reported that 51,419 more people had been tested for coronavirus. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 6.2 million.
