The one poll that is totally, for sure, 100 percent accurate

I’m talking about the poll commissioned by the American Psychological Association that reveals most Americans are going, if not completely nuts, at least slightly crazy in the closing days of the campaign.

Not the one of voters in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and Wisconsin. And not the national poll showing Joe Biden with a solid double-digit lead over President Trump.

Conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the APA, the survey finds that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults (68 percent) feel that the presidential election is a “significant source of stress” in their lives.

Advertisement

I can confirm this and so, I imagine, can you.

There’s another poll, this one more dubious and commissioned by the VC-backed health-and-wellness tech company Feelmore Labs, that puts a finer point on our collective panic: The majority of Americans think Election Day 2020 — that’s tomorrow, people! — will be the most stressful day of their lives.

Setting aside the fact that people whose elderly parents are being treated for COVID-19 have it a lot harder than the rest of us, this sounds right. Tuesday’s going to be terrible. So what do we do? How do we feel good, or at least not as bad?

I have one friend who’s taken up smoking Marlboros again; another who’s been going for long, aimless walks worthy of that kid from “Into the Wild”; and another who drinks rosé all day for real. None of them report feeling even a little bit better, and one wakes up everyday with a throbbing headache.

The APA, whose members include scientists, educators, and clinicians, has some ideas, but I tried them and, trust me, they don’t work. Like we’re not supposed to ruminate on bad outcomes. Really? I shouldn’t worry that Trump will declare himself the winner before all the votes are counted? Easier said than done, I’m afraid.

Advertisement

According to the APA, news blackouts are good and social media is bad: “Give yourself permission to take a break from the news.” A break?! Don’t I need to know that the president said he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, after the election? Is he aware there’s a pandemic that’s killed over 230,000 people?

It’s recommended that we remain “socially connected” because research shows if you have one or two friends to turn to for emotional support, you’ll cope better with stress. Nonsense. I had to stop talking to my friends because all we ever did was rant about the possibility of the president declaring himself the winner before all the votes are counted.

Wait, there is one bit of advice that I found helpful. The APA calls it “staying active.” I call it pacing. Either way, movement is good. Do some jumping jacks, or at least try to get out of the fetal position a few times a day.

I don’t remember stress being taught in civics class, but it should have been. Maybe I’d be better prepared for Tuesday. It’s impossible to fathom that a guy who makes racist statements, puts kids in cages, and ignores a deadly virus, would be given four more years, but it could happen.

How do I deal with that?

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.