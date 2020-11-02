What the Globe’s staff is watching for on Election Day

For the last two weeks, we’ve tried to help you better understand everything from polling and mail ballots to swing states and turnout . And if nothing else, we’ve supplied you with enough fun facts to tweet while you sit on your couch and watch returns tomorrow night. Thank you for reading every night.

Now it’s time to turn to the real experts: The Globe has had a dedicated team of reporters in battleground states across the country for more than a year. Here’s what they’re watching for on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jess Bidgood

I’ll be watching for the early returns from Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona. Trump won all three states in 2016, but now polling averages show Biden with a narrow edge in all of them. Crucially, all three states have already started tallying their absentee ballots, which means they will be able to post a lot more results on Tuesday night than other key swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. Those three states might not tell us who won, but they will give us a diagnosis. If Biden opens up a lead there, it will be hard for Trump to catch him, and the worries of a protracted counting period may fade. If Trump has a lead, or if it’s close, the election could come down to slower-counting states -- and then we’re in for a long few days (or weeks) until we know who has won.

Liz Goodwin

I’m going to be spending Tuesday in the Tampa, Fl. area, chatting with people voting in St. Petersburg, an area that has many of the older and retired voters who Biden is making inroads with according to polls.

Advertisement

Anica Butler

As a Texan, I roll my eyes every few years when people talk about Texas “going blue.” Based on recent polling, it actually seems like at least a possibility now, so I’ll be paying close attention. I’m also curious about how the Black and Latino votes will shake out: Will Trump win more of these demographics than his Republican predecessors?

Hanna Krueger

Pennsylvania. County officials there can’t start counting the millions of mail-in ballots until tomorrow morning. Some said they don’t plan to start until Wednesday morning. The concern is this process might take many days, and groups might use this uncertainty to sow chaos or illegitimacy in a key state that experts see as make-or-break for a Biden or Trump victory.

Victoria McGrane

I’ve been following the competitive Senate races closely to gauge whether Democrats can seize control of the chamber, and it looks like I may be following them for a while yet. There are two Senate races in Georgia this year, both are highly competitive, and both could go to a run-off, which means we won’t know the results until January. Under Georgia law, a candidate must win at least 50 percent to win outright. Otherwise, the top two candidates go to a Jan. 5 run-off. There’s an outside chance that Democrat Jon Ossoff could win his race against incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue outright -- or that Perdue could win outright. The polls are that close.The other race, a special election to fill a seat vacated last year by GOP Senator Johnny Isakson, has 20 candidates on the ballot, but it’s basically now a three-way race between Democrat Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and two Republicans, Senator Kelly Loeffler -- who was appointed to Isackson’s seat when he retired -- and GOP Representative Doug Collins, a Trump ally. Polls show Warnock leading both of them, but not by enough to win outright on Election Day.

Advertisement

James Pindell

I’ll be watching three things:

Florida. Three states are allowed and have the capacity to count early votes in advance: North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. Among them Florida will both be the most important and tell us the most about what is happening in other places around the country, given all of its different demographics. Specifically, I will be watching Sumpter County, dominated by old Republican voters who live in The Villages.

What will people on television say? Obviously, everyone will be hitting refresh on BostonGlobe.com every 10 seconds (right?), but election night is a television show. How networks choose their language about how long it will take to count votes, how things are looking, and how they handle what the candidates say is going to set a political dynamic itself heading into what could be a wild few weeks.

What will other Republicans say about Trump after the election? We head into the election believing two things: First, a Trump landslide win appears to be the least likely thing to happen. Second (and yet!), Trump will declare victory somehow tomorrow night. With that set of facts, what will Republican senators, governors and House leaders say?

David Dahl

I will look to Florida, which has been mystifying me since the 1980s. Republicans will be catching up to the Democrats' lead in early voting in the state. Look to see how much Democrats can run up the total in Miami-Dade and Broward, and how heavy Black turnout is in Duval County in the Northeast and in Central Florida. Keep an eye on Pinellas County, home to St. Petersburg, which went for Obama twice and then backed Trump in 2016.

Read an important story you may have missed:

The guide you need:

Election Night 2020 is set to be a long and confusing night. Even as results start to stream in, it may be hard to know which ones matter and why. So you might want to bookmark this. Read more.

All eyes on Pennsylvania:

Pennsylvania has emerged as the make-or-break state for the Biden and Trump campaigns, but official results in the state might not be known for days due to the influx of millions of mail-in ballots, a state law that prohibits those ballots from being tallied until Election Day, and a brewing legal battle that could invalidate thousands of votes. Whoever ultimately wins in the state will not only nab its 20 electoral votes but potentially the entire election. Read more.

Advertisement

Tell it to the judge:

President Donald Trump cast doubt in advance on Tuesday’s election results, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden pushed ahead on offense on the final full day of campaigning ahead of an election conclusion that could have consequences for the U.S. for years to come. Read more.

The female vote:

Donald Trump owes his presidency in large part to men, and especially white men, who decisively backed him over Hillary Clinton four years ago even as a majority of women voted for her. But it’s women who appear to be on his mind as he contemplates national polls that show him consistently eight percentage points or more behind Democrat Joe Biden, driven in large part by Trump’s deficit with female voters. Read more.

Voting rights:

Voting is a right afforded to tens of millions of Americans — even some who are in jail on Election Day. But advocates say many incarcerated people who are eligible to vote don’t often know they have that right. Read more.

Learn something new:

— There are lots of scenarios that could play out tomorrow, but what happens in the unlikely event that President Trump and Joe Biden are tied in electoral college votes? The Daily explains. Listen here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.