Ghosting Hillary

In real life, Clinton was ghosted a while ago by the same Democrats who nominated her in 2016. Her shocking loss to Donald Trump feeds all the pre-election day agita about the accuracy of polls and how they play into Biden’s fate when the votes are finally tallied. Yet the woman who won the popular vote and nearly made history as the first female president is barely present in the political heat of 2020.

Four years ago, the world was “Chasing Hillary,” to borrow from the title of a book by New York Times reporter Amy Chozick. Today, it’s more about “Erasing Hillary,” by reducing her to a caricature who never had a chance to win. Joe’s likable, Hillary wasn’t. How many times have you heard that analysis from Democrats who are trying to convince themselves that with Biden on the ticket, President Trump can’t rise again from the dead like a political Dracula?

According to polls, voters like Biden more than Trump, and that may help him win. Which raises the eternal question in American politics: A woman may be “likable enough,” as Barack Obama once described Clinton during a 2008 primary debate — but can a female presidential candidate ever be “likable enough” to win the White House?

That’s an issue for another election cycle. In the meantime, Clinton hasn’t disappeared. She launched a podcast, and she’s on Twitter and Instagram. She has also written pieces for Foreign Policy and The Atlantic and, on a recent New York Times Opinion podcast, said the thought of a second term for Trump makes her “literally sick to my stomach.” Trump still stirs his rally crowds with references to “Crooked Hillary” and his supporters have gleefully transferred the “lock her up” chant from Clinton to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. But while Clinton has headlined fund-raising and some virtual campaign events for Biden, she isn’t out on the campaign trail for her party’s nominee. Instead of having her to kick around, Fox News is wistfully asking, “Where’s Hillary?”

Politically, it makes sense for Biden to campaign with Obama, who twice won the White House and remains extremely popular. Yet there’s still a place on the Biden campaign trail for Democrat John Kerry, another former secretary of state who also lost a presidential election to a Republican who was considered more likable. Clinton’s role in 2020 is mainly to raise money, not to tap into the 65 million votes she got, including from women who believed she was the one who would finally crash through the ultimate glass ceiling.

In the SNL skit, McKinnon-as-Clinton tells Biden, “Your real advantage is you’re not a woman, you’re a man.” I agree, even as I hope Biden pulls off a victory. Can anyone imagine a 77-year-old woman winning the Democratic nomination and being considered the stronger and more likable candidate? Indeed, Biden prevailed in a Democratic primary field that at one point boasted six women. All were scrutinized for “likability” and found wanting for one reason or another. One of them, Senator Kamala Harris of California, is now Biden’s running mate, with the potential to make history as the first female of color to serve as vice president. For that honor, Harris been described by Trump as “unlikable” and “a monster.”

I wonder what it must be like for Clinton to watch the polls now and see that women — especially white suburban women — may be Biden’s salvation against Trump. According to exit polls and data tracked by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, no nominee for either party has ever attracted as much female support as Biden. In 2016, 53 percent of all white female voters picked Trump.

Talk about being haunted.

Joan Vennochi