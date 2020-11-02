Has an Election Day ever felt so portentous?

While the Globe is right to focus on this issue, I want to see more discussion of the safeguards that exist in Massachusetts and all other states to ensure that elections are conducted in a fair and objective manner, and that mail-in and absentee ballots are legitimate.

I read with dismay the Globe’s story about self-styled militia groups preparing to stop “leftists” from stealing the upcoming election (“Self-styled militias set off alarms before vote,” Page A1, Oct. 30). Of course, President Trump is responsible for creating this absurd situation, repeatedly suggesting that the election would be rigged and that mail-in ballots were subject to massive fraud. Trump’s rhetoric has vastly increased the possibility of violence on Election Day, something we typically associate with elections in Third World countries.

Facing formula for trouble, we need to know more about safeguards

Trump’s calls for an “army” of poll watchers neglects the simple fact that poll watchers from each party are already in place at polling sites, as well as wardens and others who are there to safeguard the integrity of the election. The notion that Trump’s so-called poll watchers can detect fraud by arming themselves and standing outside polling places, when actual voting and vote-counting occur inside, is, of course, ludicrous. It’s just a formula for trouble and will do nothing to ensure the integrity of the process.

State and local officials have an obligation to speak up and defend the integrity of their election systems, if for no other reason than to counter the unfounded assertions being made by Trump.

Gary F. Sanborn

Milford





Let law enforcement protect the process

Nobody brandishing weapons except for actual law-enforcement personnel should be allowed anywhere near polling places on Election Day. Can we please agree on that?

Law enforcement needs to be empowered and directed to protect voters from intimidation by armed individuals who are exercised about imaginary threats to their liberty. These people think they have to protect the country against a stolen election and an armed takeover by the left? Where are they getting this stuff?

Give me a break. They should help people exercise their right to vote by staying out of the way.

Dan Towler

Brookline, Vt.





Vigilant watchfulness is coming from both sides

In her Oct. 29 op-ed “What you can do now to protect the election,” E.J. Graff condemns Donald Trump for calling on his supporters to go to polling places on Election Day and “watch very carefully” for trouble. Graff then goes on to praise national groups such as the Movement for Black Lives, the Working Families Party, and the Women’s March for their work in building a coalition called Frontline Election Defenders, whose role is to go to polling places on Election Day and, you guessed it, watch very carefully for trouble.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Michael J. DiStefano

Jamestown, R.I.