I believe in America

For some of us, America is unrecognizable. For others, the misery is all too familiar. Whatever our perspective, Americans are asking candidates, civic leaders and, most important, each other how best to deal with the multiple challenges we face. Many are wondering just what America has become.

It has been a miserable year for most of us in the United States. A deadly pandemic that has infected millions. A teetering economy that casts a shadow over everyone’s future. A divisive political environment that stokes hate and extremism. Unrest in our cities, fires in our forests, and hurricanes in the Gulf. A racial reckoning long in coming.

America is usually a hopeful nation. Our civic commitments to equality, opportunity, and fair play have given hope to people here and abroad for centuries. I am one of them. In spite of the poverty and neglect around me as a child, I was taught that if I worked hard, played by the rules, and lifted as I climbed, America would make a place for me. From the South Side of Chicago to Harvard and a successful career in law, business, and public service, I have lived my American Dream. A “can do” nation produces “can do” citizens.

My own American story was never as simple as the telling makes it seem. Yes, I was fortunate to have grandparents and other adults in the neighborhood who paid attention to me, who taught me the importance of personal responsibility. But I also had well-prepared teachers even in our overcrowded classrooms, food stamps when we needed help to eat, and a public hospital when we needed to see a doctor. I had scholarships and low-interest loans to help pay for college and law school. I had a chance at a job in an expanding economy, and reliable and safe transportation. I benefited from a common understanding that we are all part of a national community, where each of us has a stake in the other, and from public policy and personal behavior that gave that understanding meaning.

Of course, stories like mine were never true often enough, especially for Black Americans. America’s hopeful shimmer was clouded from the start by racism, violence, genocide, and greed. For every kid like me who got a break, there were dozens more on the South Side of Chicago — just as bright, just as ambitious, just as creative — who did not. And with every break one of us managed to catch came the nagging burden of having to make twice the effort for half the recognition.

Still, America’s enduring hopefulness, our success as an experiment in freedom, has always depended on working to close the gap between our reality and our ideals. Surely that is why milestones like Reconstruction, women’s suffrage, the 1960s civil rights achievements, and marriage equality, to name just a few, stand out. America is supposed to be what happens when vision, creativity, and grit get a fair chance. As Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, so aptly puts it, “In America, the opposite of poverty is not wealth, it’s justice.”

Assuring that chance has always required us to work for the best, not just to hope for it. Yet in significant ways we have stopped doing the work.

The retreat from public education. The unaffordability of housing and health care. The unbearable burden of student debt. A shifting economy and wage suppression. The weakening of labor unions. Decaying and inadequate infrastructure. Fueled by a prevailing conservative narrative that equates liberty with selfishness, views justice as a limited resource, and treats taxes as an affront, we’ve stopped investing the time, ideas, and money in the things that enable Americans to have a real chance.

We did not come to this overnight. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the earth’s climate was in crisis, the poor were in terrible shape, and the middle class were a paycheck or two away from being poor. Before the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, policing was militarized; welfare reform was unnecessarily harsh; criminal sentencing placed punishment above healing; health disparities were widespread; and racist attacks on immigrants and immigration itself were common. Before President Trump, American business emphasized short-term gain for owners over long-term value to workers or the community and treated the Dow Jones Average as an indicator of general economic health. As our sense of national community dissolved, economic mobility stalled, wealth and opportunity gaps widened, and despair deepened.

More and more Americans today are coming to grips with the gap between our reality and our ideals — in part because more and more Americans now experience it. Indeed, the limitations Black Americans have known for years now constrain Americans of every background, region, and station in life.

Yet I am hopeful. The marchers in the streets, the sober in-depth reporting about the issues they have raised, and the relative lack of distraction have enabled us to reflect collectively on structural racism, policing, and inequality. Social and economic justice is on the minds and hearts of Americans everywhere today. Debates over competing policy prescriptions will come in due course. But for now, across the country, officeholders and candidates, business and civic leaders are grappling with the expectations of Americans everywhere for bolder, more fundamental change.

Elections are just the start. Whatever the outcome, there will still be work to do to temper “movement” Republicans from whom we have come to expect the worst and to stiffen the resolve of “establishment” Democrats from whom we have come to expect the minimum. There will still be work to do to keep business leaders focused on and accountable for equitable hiring and promotion practices, and for better stewardship of the environments in which they operate. We will still have to learn to listen to one another with our hearts open and our defenses down.

If we want lasting change, we will need sustained advocacy. Every time we have taken steps to close the gap between our reality and our ideals in America, the forces of retreat and division resurface. Reconstruction was followed by Jim Crow. Women’s suffrage by discrimination in the workplace and in reproductive health. Civil rights gains spawned resegregation, attacks on affirmative action, and voter suppression. Gays and lesbians can marry but can be refused a wedding cake by a disapproving baker.

But I am still hopeful. Because in one form or another Americans are asking who we are. As important as elections are, there is more at stake this year than the character of the candidates. This time the character of the country is at stake. Getting that right will be the foundation for lasting change.

For me, the most meaningful part of running for or being governor was having conversations, thousands of them, often through chance encounters, with everyday people who shared insights and observations about the lives they lived. The conversations were intimate and insightful, tempered, and thoughtful. Most of the people I met understood that a gap exists between America’s ideals and our reality. Some recognized that the gap has widened in the last few decades. But few were ready to give up on America’s ideals altogether. I believe most understood that to give up on our ideals is to give up on being American.

I’ve been missing those conversations these past months. I hate having to experience current events in relative isolation. I am blessed to be with my family in a safe home and in good health. But I miss being able to talk with and be in the company of the activists and agitators who are leading change today in America and the everyday citizens trying to understand where they fit in it. I participate as much as I can virtually. I’ve even started sharing some of those conversations in a podcast series. With or without me, in one form or another, I am glad the conversations are happening.

As they do, we ought to start by asking ourselves whether there is still a common commitment to the ideals of equality, opportunity, and fair play so central to our national narrative. And whether we are strong enough to tear down the things that stand between our reality and our ideals. I sure hope so — because to me that’s what being American is about.

Deval L. Patrick is the former two-term governor of Massachusetts and the founder of TogetherFund PAC. You can tune into his podcast at BeingAmericanPodcast.com.