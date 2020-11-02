Portrait of nurses on front line urges us to remember our own role in fighting coronavirus

Thank you for Thomas Farragher’s moving centerpiece in Metro last Tuesday ( “Nurses fight a stubborn monster” ). Once again, let this stand as a grim reminder of the human suffering that this coronavirus has brought upon us, and the selfless and courageous nurses who serve on the front line inside the intensive care unit at Boston Medical Center. The accounts of their daily routines and how they cope with treating this deadly illness are inspirational. If only the countless people who ignore or deny this tragedy could be convinced of its tragic toll on so many of us. I was moved to tears.

Medford





With a heavy heart I read “Nurses fight a stubborn monster.” How many times can we ask our health care providers to step up, take care of seriously ill patients, and risk their own physical and mental health? Should we all not have a greater role in halting this virus?

It’s time for Governor Baker to take a stand. He relies on data and believes in science. Scientific data inform us that mask-wearing is helpful in stopping the spread of disease. Doctors and hospital workers have used masks in surgeries and medical examinations for decades. Shouldn’t all the residents of Massachusetts be compelled to wear masks for a few months to control the spread of COVID-19?

Margaret Riley

Milton