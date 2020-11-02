What this election means to brown America

Trump’s victory shattered the ideal that was embodied by his predecessor, Barack Hussein Obama, who showed the world that a Black man with a Muslim father can be elected president of the United States — twice. Racism in America was very much alive throughout Obama’s presidency, but a sense of hope persisted that a fairer, more just society was on the horizon, even as a white supremacist backlash grew. It felt like the dawn of a new era for multiracial democracy, and that the backlash would eventually subside.

I spent the days and weeks after the 2016 election wondering if I had been wrong about America — that maybe, in spite of all the talk of a flawed yet relatively cohesive multicultural society, it still wasn’t a place for people like me. It was the first time in my adult life that I wondered if I actually were, as people often say, just as American as anyone else.

When Donald Trump won the presidential race four years ago, many Americans faced an identity crisis. I should know, because I was one of them.

But then Trump won. And over 62 million people voted for him and his racist platform. While it’s true that more people voted against him, the fact that he garnered just enough votes to eke out an Electoral College victory felt like 62 million people saying you don’t belong here.

Advertisement

That’s why this election is about far more than a race between Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. It’s a choice between the coalitions that the two men have built, and what they mean for the future of America’s commitment to a multiracial democracy. While Biden has the support of a diverse coalition, Trump’s base, though shrinking, is still overwhelmingly white.

A focal point of this entire campaign season has been the threat that the president poses to American democracy. But the truth is democracy — or some crude form of it — could very well survive a second Trump term. It’s the multiethnic and multiracial aspect of American democracy that might not.

Advertisement

Trump has spent his time in the White House focused on undermining Black and brown America’s identity or feeling of belonging. He has denigrated Black and brown people’s countries of origin; banned predominantly brown Muslims from entering the United States; and challenged the notion of birthright citizenship. It is often said that Trump won in 2016 because of the racist backlash to the nation’s first Black president, and while that’s true, it only tells half the story. That backlash was also rooted in a fear of the broad and diverse coalition that elected the first Black president, a fear that Trump seized on to help the Republican Party continue to build a narrower coalition that revolves around the promise of white power.

But in spite of all of that, I still believe in America (at least for now). Not for what it is or what it has been, but for what it can be: a microcosm of the world, with people of all different backgrounds, living somewhat harmoniously in pursuit of the common good. A Biden win would most certainly not take us there, but defeating Trump and Trumpism would be a step toward that ideal.

Advertisement

The foundation of this America is scattered throughout the nation’s history, and some version of it exists today: It’s the millions of people of different races organizing across the country to demand equality for Black people; it’s American citizens opening their homes to undocumented immigrants when their country closed its doors; and it’s the Muslims and Arabs who coalesced around a Jewish candidate for president of the United States. It’s also the prospect of electing Senator Kamala Harris, a Black and Indian American woman, as vice president, whose visibility could serve as a reminder for brown people across the United States — whether they approve of a future Biden-Harris administration or not — that this country is unequivocally theirs too.

When, in 2016, I was facing my doubts about whether I belonged in America, asking myself if I were just as American as anyone else, it was only a brief moment of uncertainty. I knew then, as I know now, that the answer is, of course, yes. I don’t know if that answer will always be true, and if Trump wins, many brown Americans are going to face that doubt. That is what this election is about: making a clear and unmistakable choice to move toward an America where no one will ever have to ask that question again.

Abdallah Fayyad can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.