Bill Belichick says Chase Winovich’s recent drastic cut in playing time is ‘situational’

Winovich, who has assumed a linebacker-defensive end hybrid role this season, was on the field for only five defensive snaps, just 9 percent of the team’s total. His snaps have steadily decreased since Week 4, which coach Bill Belichick attributed to “weekly decisions based on game plans.”

Chase Winovich’s playing time has recently been on the decline, reaching a season-low Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills.

In the first four games of the season, Winovich played 68, 75, 54, and 66 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. He seemed productive, logging 14 tackles, 6 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks over that span.

Advertisement

In the three most recent games, however, Winovich has played 34, 20, and now 9 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He’s logged two tackles over that span.

Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, Winovich appeared to get benched after being whistled for a 15-yard personal foul penalty. Safety Devin McCourty picked off Jimmy Garoppolo, but Winovich hurt New England’s field position because he knocked down Garoppolo after the throw. Following the flag, Winovich and Belichick had an animated conversation on the sidelines.

The subsequent decrease in playing time was not related to the penalty, according to Belichick.

So, where has Winovich been?

Taking a look at his snaps on Sunday, the Patriots are exclusively using him in third-down, pass-rush situations. On a third-and-17 in the first quarter, for example, he and fellow Michigan product Josh Uche teamed up to pressure quarterback Josh Allen and force Buffalo to punt.

In the five plays that Winovich was on the field, the Bills converted just once for a first down. They converted five of their 11 total attempts.

“Chase plays hard,” Belichick said last week. “He’s a great pursuit player. He’s strong at the point of attack. He can defeat blockers and can rush the passer.”

Advertisement

Given the Patriots' recent problems containing the run — they’ve allowed an average of 174 yards on the ground over their last three games — it’s curious that Winovich hasn’t been considered beyond a pass-rush specialist role of late.

“There’s no issues with Chase,” Belichick said Monday in a radio appearance. “Chase is a good player. He’ll play. Some of it is scheme-related, situation-related. Chase is a good player. I’m sure he’ll play.”

Allen done for 2020

Nose tackle Beau Allen won’t play for the Patriots this season, Belichick announced Monday.

“He just won’t be ready,” Belichick said.

Allen, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract in March, was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury at the start of the season. He returned to practice two weeks ago only to suffer a setback.

Asked about the team’s depth at defensive tackle, Belichick wouldn’t get into specifics. Without Allen, the Patriots have Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart, Carl Davis, and Nick Thurman at the position.

“We need to do a lot of things better, defensively, offensively, and in the kicking game,” Belichick said. “We’ll continue to work in all those areas and try to improve them. We can get better at everything.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.