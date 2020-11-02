Bill Belichick: ‘We sold out’ to win Super Bowls, leaving no cap space to add depth to Patriots roster

“This year, we had less to work with. It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact.”

“I mean, look, we paid Cam Newton a million dollars,” Belichick said Monday afternoon during his weekly radio interview on WEEI. "It’s obvious that we didn’t have any money. It’s nobody’s fault. That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth, and played in an AFC Championship game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he wasn’t making excuses when he cited salary cap space as a possible explanation for the team’s lack of depth.

Over the weekend, in an interview with former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Belichick noted that the team didn’t have much money to work with this year because its cap room was bound by spending from previous years.

Advertisement

When WEEI hosts told him Monday his answer could have been interpreted as an excuse for New England’s struggles this season, Belichick immediately cut in to say that’s not the case.

“I mean, it’s pretty obvious,” he said. “It was an honest answer to an honest question. No more, no less than that. I’m sure you can read a lot into it if you want to. That wasn’t the intent.”

At one point this offseason, the Patriots had the least amount of cap space in the NFL with around $600,000. That number increased in July after the organization settled grievances with former players Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez, and again in August after a league-high eight players opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Tuesday’s trade deadline looming, the Patriots currently have $22.6 million in cap room.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.