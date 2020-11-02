Dale Earnhardt Jr. becomes executive director of iRacing

“Realizing iRacing’s potential early, its success has always been important to me,” said Earnhardt, whose duties will include partner and community relations, user experience, development of the platform’s stock car offerings, marketing, partnerships and licensing, in a press release.

A NASCAR Hall of Famer with multiple Daytona 500 victories and Xfinity Series championships, Earnhardt said he began iRacing since its start in 2004 and that he now wants to take part in its operations.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now the executive director of iRacing, the Chelmsford-based simulated racing platform viewed as an integral part of NASCAR’s growth strategy.

“Whether it was connecting iRacing with NASCAR in 2008, making other partner introductions, developing content, laser-mapping race cars, Beta testing new technology, it has been a privilege to be a small part of iRacing’s expansion. Even more, it means the world to me to officially become part of the family.”

John Henry, the owner and co-founder of iRacing, said the company is “elated” to have Earnhardt join the team.

“For more than 20 years, Dale has been a passionate advocate of sim racing whose efforts to improve the product have dramatically shaped our direction as a company and relationships throughout the sport for the better,” said Henry, who also owns the Globe.

“Through all this time, he’s never been paid a penny for his contributions. After discussions earlier this year, we’ve pursued a mutual interest in having him come on board as an official member of the company, and we look forward to continuing our growth with Dale’s guidance from years to come.”

iRacing says it has gained tens of thousands of users this year and that in the spring it had the six most-viewed esports telecasts all-time in the US.

In May, NASCAR president Steve Phelps touted the viewership numbers as “greater than any other esport, greater than Overwatch or Fortnite. That’s pretty impressive and during that time, we had 2 million new viewers who had never watched a NASCAR race, so how many of those translated when we got back on the track? I don’t know, but it’s a great opportunity for us.”

