Despite cancellation of postseason, Oliver Ames still drive to win Hockomock League championship

With nine starters and 16 players returning from last season’s 15-4 team, Tigers coach John Barata felt his team had the continuity and talent to embark on a deep postseason run in Division 2 before the MIAA cancelled all postseason tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Oliver Ames boys' soccer team, this season was supposed to provide a senior-laden group one final opportunity to compete for a state title.

“We can’t hold back on that one, this was a state-championship caliber team,” said Barata, the 12-year coach who guided Oliver Ames to a Division 2 state title in 2015.

“This team was a more complete team than the 2015 team and it would have been interesting to see what they could have done in the postseason.”

Although the 2020 Oliver Ames boys' soccer squad will not have a chance to compete for a state title, Tigers coach John Barata believes his team would have competed with Oliver Ames 2015 state champions. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

When the realization sunk in that a championship would be off the table this fall, the Tigers shifted their focus to running the table in a 10-game Hockomock League season. They entered Monday’s match vs. Stoughton undefeated at 8-0, having outscored opponents, 33-2. With a pair of wins this week against the Black Knights, the Tigers can complete their preseason goal of finishing 10-0.

“We’re a bunch of players who have played together for a long time,” said senior center back Brady deVos, who is committed to attend Assumption College. “We were definitely bummed out that we didn’t have a chance for a state title, but we just focused on being the best team we could be and representing ourselves on what we could have been.”

Barata tabs the Tigers' potent offensive unit the “Fabulous Five”, composed of Colin Milliken, Anthony DaCosta, Mathias Taylor, Dillon Cupples, and Kevin Louhis.

Oliver Ames senior Colin Milliken takes aim at a shot on goal against Stoughton High in a Hockomock League match on Monday night. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Milliken, a senior center midfielder committed to Southern New Hampshire, is the headliner of the group. The reigning All-New England selection leads the Hockomock League with 10 goals and 8 assists, fueling the Tigers’ attack with his playmaking and technical skills.

Matthew Nikiciuk (4), battling Stoughton's Antonio Ferreria (7), said the Oliver Ames boys' soccer team was motivated to prove itself in the postseason. " “We feel like now is the time to show what we can really do. With this Hockomock Cup we can prove to everyone that we’re legit and that we can win as a class,” he said. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Meanwhile, Louhis, Taylor, DaCosta, and senior captain Matthew Nikiciuk join Milliken as five of the top eight point leaders in the Hockomock.

“We have many offensive threats,” said Nikiciuk. “Colin playing in that role, distributing and leading the offensive is really important. He excels in it.”

The stiffest test came last week during a pair of games against previously-undefeated Canton. Barata called those matches “postseason-like” due to the high quality of play. After knocking off the Bulldogs, 3-1, in Easton on Monday, the Tigers earned a 2-0 win Wednesday on the road behind a goal and an assist from Milliken and a shutout from keeper Drew Nickla. With the win, Oliver Ames clinched the Davenport Division title.

“We definitely didn’t have our best game, but we showed perseverance coming out on top,” said Milliken. “I think this team just has a really good bond. We play for each other and we give our all not just for ourselves, but everyone else around us.”

Upon conclusion of the regular season, Oliver Ames will play in the four-team Hockomock Cup Tournament next week, where a potential title clash looms against unbeaten Milford, a 2019 state finalist. After the cancellation of the state tournament, the Oliver Ames senior class is eager to add hardware to their collection and prove they are among the state’s best.

“Our class felt like we haven’t really won anything from travel until now,” said Nikiciuk. “We feel like now is the time to show what we can really do. With this Hockomock Cup we can prove to everyone that we’re legit and that we can win as a class.”

Direct kicks

▪ Norwell completed its South Shore League schedule with a perfect 8-0 mark, putting on an almost perfect defensive performance throughout. In eight games, the Clippers allowed two goals while scoring 42. Key to this dominant run were twins Ethan and Evan Thompson, both juniors. Ethan scored seven goals and five assists. Evan, according to coach Jack Browne, was a lockdown defender.

The leading scorer was senior Jack Demong (12 goals). Browne said the Clippers' success has been despite the modifications in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Norwell spent a lot of time before the season working on corner kicks and throw-ins, two things that are banned by the new rules.

“We were saddened we couldn’t throw the ball in, and we worked a lot on heading,” Browne said. “But nobody is complaining. We totally understand the new rules and the kids have been really good about it.”

With no state tournament, the season will culminate with this weekend’s South Shore tournament.

▪ The Pembroke offense has had five outbursts of six goals or more this season, compiling 43 goals in eight games and an unbeaten 6-0-2 record. Senior captain Luke Saia has been a catalyst, netting a hat trick in an 8-1 win over Quincy on Oct. 6 and four goals in a another rout of Quincy on Oct. 27. The Titans also buried seven in a shutout of North Quincy on Oct. 19 and scored six in the season opener against North Quincy Oct. 2. Saia had four more goals in a 6-2 win over Hanover on Monday night.

▪ Most of Saturday’s games were postponed — snowed out — but Silver Lake and Hingham did manage to get their game in, and it was senior night for the Lakers (4-2-2). Senior captain Stephen Gallagher scored both of the Lakers' goals in a 2-1 win over the Harbormen.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Oliver Ames at Stoughton, 3:45 p.m. — The Tigers will try to stay perfect in the Hockomock League.

Wednesday, Pembroke at Scituate, 4 p.m. — It’s a battle of unbeaten Patriot League teams as the high-scoring Titans visit the Sailors.

Thursday, Wellesley at Needham, 6:30 p.m. — Two perennial Bay State Conference contenders face off under the lights.

Saturday, Belmont at Arlington, 2:30 p.m. — Both of these strong Middlesex League teams are looking to heat up at the end of the season.

Sunday, Norton at Medway, 12 p.m. — The Mustangs will try to avoid their first loss when they take on the Lancers.