EMass boys’ soccer: Shawsheen’s Tyler Archibald headlines Players of the Week

Tyler Archibald, Shawsheen — The senior racked up three goals and three assists while powering the Rams (5-1-1) to Commonwealth Athletic Conference wins over Innovation Academy (6-1) and Mystic Valley (2-1), piling up four points against Innovation.

Highlighting top performances from boys' soccer players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week.

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket — The junior made seven saves to record his fourth shutout of the season in a 2-0 Cape Ann League win over Amesbury on Wednesday.

Evan Hannibal, St. John’s Prep — In the Prep’s 6-0 win over Malden Catholic, the senior tallied a hat trick as the Eagles (4-0-2) stayed unbeaten with the Catholic Conference win.

Alex Kuzmich, Cardinal Spellman — The junior compiled three goals and two assists in a pair of Catholic Central games last week: two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Arlington Catholic on Monday, and a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Luke Saia, Pembroke — It was a four-goal day for the senior on Tuesday in a 9-1 romp over Quincy that kept the Titans (6-0-2) unbeaten.

Charlie Wolfson