New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference suspends winter sports

The New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference announced the suspension of its winter sports season in a statement Monday, citing an effort to prevent the potential spread and exposure of COVID-19.

“Due to the shift in academic calendars, specifically the later start than normal of the second term and the majority of institutions imposing restrictions of both visitors on campus and travel off campus in an effort to reduce the potential spread and exposure of COVID-19, the Presidents have unanimously decided to suspend conference play and championships for winter sports,” the NEWMAC Presidents Council wrote in the statement.

Men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s swimming and diving are the winter sports affected by the cancellation. According to the statement, practices and other team related activities may take place as long as they follow NCAA Division 3 regulations and local health and safety guidelines.