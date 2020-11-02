NFL to consider expanding playoff field if enough games have to be canceled

The proposal, if it were to end up being enacted, would have 16 teams qualify for the playoffs this season instead of 14. The contingency is not tied to any specified number of games or weeks of the regular season being lost, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL made no official announcement.

Competition committee members spoke Monday by conference call and discussed the proposed resolution. It was discussed only as a contingency if the league’s hope to play all 256 regular-season games cannot be fulfilled, according to those with knowledge of the deliberations.

It’s not clear if the owners will enact the playoff-field contingency plan. The NFL has focused so far on attempting to play a complete and mostly on-time season culminating with the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa.

The playoffs already are being expanded from 12 to 14 teams this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association ratified in March. Under the 14-team-playoff format, seven teams in each conference qualify for the postseason. The top seed in each conference receives a first-round bye.

There would be no opening-round postseason byes if eight teams in each conference were to qualify for this season’s playoffs.

The 16-team playoff contingency would take effect only if regular-season games are canceled and cannot be made up. NFL officials have said they would consider adding an 18th week to the regular season if they cannot play all games within the current 17-week framework. This proposal would address the possibility that even an 18th week of the regular season would not be enough.

The NFL is nearing the midway point of its regular season, with Week 8 ending with Monday night’s Buccaneers-Giants game. The league has not, to this point, canceled any games. A number of games have been rescheduled. But the NFL has had three straight weeks with only minor tweaks to its schedule, following two weeks that featured a coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and widespread rescheduling of games.

League officials have acknowledged that it will become increasingly difficult for players, coaches and team staff members to avoid exposure to the virus outside team facilities, with case counts rising in many states nationwide. The NFL and the NFLPA agreed to protocols and daily testing of players, coaches and certain team staffers.

Teams are operating in their home facilities, playing games in their home stadiums. The NFL has left open the possibility of switching to a bubble format for the postseason. But league officials have said they do not favor that and do not believe a bubble would provide flawless protection against coronavirus cases.