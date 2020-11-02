Red Sox again have luxury of shopping for starters

The seismic shift within, like the Mookie Betts trade to the Dodgers, took much of the focus off free agency, and instead placed it on getting under the luxury-tax threshold.

It featured a shift in power, in addition to a change in organizational approach. It began with the hiring of Chaim Bloom as its chief baseball officer. The club wanted to build a sustainable winner without having to always dig deep into their pockets. Bloom, a product of the Tampa Bay Rays front office, was the Sox' choice.

Last offseason was one of unprecedented change for the Red Sox.

The Sox achieved that and will open next season with a payroll projected to be around $172 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts.

This free agency will indeed feel different for Sox fans. Historically, the Sox haven’t been afraid to spend. You could expect the club to be in play for a star free agent pitcher such as Trevor Bauer. But Bloom and the Sox are leaning on roster depth, taking a cost-efficient approach. Finding wins within the margins, then landing that megastar free agent at the right time.

This offseason will be Bloom’s real first attempt at building that foundation. Will it work? That will probably take some years to answer.

With that said, here are some starting pitchers the Sox might want to pursue in this phase of retooling their roster.

Charlie Morton

When the Rays made the decision to decline Morton’s $15 million option, it made him one of the more coveted free agents on the market and one that makes sense for the Sox.

Morton is a Connecticut native and has said that he prefers to pitch on the East Coast. Morton spent two years with the Rays and was worth every penny. He finished third in the AL Cy Young race in 2019, compiling a 3.05 ERA in 194⅔ innings while striking out 11.1 batters per nine innings.

Morton battled shoulder inflammation in 2020, which ultimately landed the righthander on the injured list. Still, he registered a respectable 4.74 ERA in 38 innings and dazzled in his first three starts of the 2020 postseason, yielding just one earned run in his first 15⅔ innings.

From a results standpoint, Morton is certainly effective and his stuff might play well at Fenway, too, due to his ability to keep the ball in the ballpark. For his career, Morton’s allowed just 0.8 homers per nine innings. League average the last two seasons is 1.4 homers per nine innings.

The Red Sox have roughly $30 million-$35 million to work with this offseason and Morton will likely draw a short-term deal at a reasonable price, meaning it wouldn’t be much of a commitment for the Sox.

While it makes sense for the Sox to check in on Morton, the feeling might not be mutual. As one evaluator put it, Morton, who turns 37 this month, wants to win at this point in his career and the Red Sox' success in 2021 is still murky.

Rich Hill

Hill just figures out ways to keep getting it done and might be another solid short-term option.

Hill, who will turn 41 in March, compiled a 3.03 ERA in 38⅔ innings for the Minnesota Twins at just $3 million. The lefthander served as a veteran voice for the younger Twins pitchers.

In what might be another rough season for the Sox, maybe Hill could be a solid starter, while also providing mentorship to young pitchers. Like Morton, Hill wouldn’t require much of a commitment from the Sox. This could be a good match, and maybe, a chance for the Sox to bring the Milton native back home.

Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani is coming off a bad season with the Cincinnati Reds, tallying a 7.22 ERA in 33⅔ innings. In 2019, Desclafani compiled a 3.89 ERA in 166⅔ innings, so maybe this is when the Red Sox should strike. The 30-year-old righthander, who has spent his career in the National League, has a career 4.29 ERA, which could serve well as a middle- or back-end rotation guy.

Taijuan Walker

A trade from the Seattle Mariners to the Toronto Blue Jays last season seemed to revitalize Walker. The 28-year-old righthander compiled 1.37 ERA in six starts (26⅓ innings). Compare that to a 4.00 ERA in five starts (27 innings) with the Mariners.

“He’s a solid starting pitcher in his prime,” one AL exec said. “He’s a physical specimen with a four-pitch mix. He has a history of missing bats and his command improved in 2020. He’s a middle to back-end starter with upside. He will have his share of suitors.”

Opponents made contact on Walker’s pitches just 63.3 percent of the time in 2020 (league average was 75.3 percent). But he’s had durability questions and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. Nevertheless, Walker, at the right price, is an intriguing name for the Sox.

Martin Perez

Despite the Red Sox not picking up his $6.5 million option, Perez could still be a fallback plan. The 29-year-old lefthander had a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts and is serviceable for a mid-rotation starter.

James Paxton

Paxton missed much of the season with the New York Yankees due to a strained flexor tendon. If healthy, it might be worth the Sox making a phone call on the lefthander, who turns 32 this week. On the contrary, his price tag, even in a pandemic, coupled with the unknown surrounding his injury might be a scenario the Sox want to avoid.

Jose Quintana

Quintana finished 10th in the AL Cy Young race back in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox when he tallied a 3.20 ERA in 208 innings while racking up 181 strikeouts. That year also earned him is only All-Star appearance.

It’s been some time since and Quintana has failed to replicate those numbers in his three-plus years with the Chicago Cubs. In 2020, the 31-year-old lefthander battled a nerve issue in his thumb and lat inflammation, both of which required stints on the injured list. As a result, Quintana pitched just 10 innings (4.50 ERA).

Much like Paxton, the figure might be too high, but considering he hasn’t compiled an ERA under 4.00 since 2017, it might be worth keeping tabs.

Jon Lester

A reunion with the homegrown lefthander might bring back some old Sox nostalgia, but it probably isn’t the most prudent decision for the Sox.

Lester, 36, posted a 5.16 ERA in 61 innings. Opponents had a swinging strike percentage of 7.2, the worst mark of Lester’s career and made contact with his pitches 83.6 percent of the time, also the worst mark of his career. That could spell trouble at Fenway. Still, his name is worth mentioning just because of his history with Boston

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.