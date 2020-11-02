Red Sox re-sign nine minor leaguers to add depth

According to a major league source, the Red Sox have re-signed nine minor league free agents – players who aren’t on the 40-man roster but who will factor into the team’s depth equation.
A number of relievers who had intriguing performances at the team’s Alternate Site in Pawtucket have re-signed on minor league deals. The group includes righthander Seth Blair, lefthander Stephen Gonsalves, and righthander Caleb Simpson. At the end of the time at the Alternate Site, pitching coach Paul Abbott highlighted Gonsalves and Simpson as particularly strong performers, noting that Golsalves boosted his fastball velocity from 89-90 to 94-96, while Simpson improved his command while demonstrating “urgency” to get better.
First baseman Josh Ockimey, a 2014 draft pick out of high school, also re-signed with the Sox. He offers lefthanded power as a depth option. (Ockimey’s re-signing was first reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.)
The Sox also re-signed catcher Roldani Baldwin, righthander Raynel Espinal, righthanded-hitting first baseman Joey Meneses, outfielder Johan Mieses, and catcher Jhonny Pereda. Pereda, 24, spent significant time at the Alt Site and is considered one of the best defensive catchers in the Red Sox system.
