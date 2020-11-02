Sophie Stanley sparks St. John Paul II’s field hockey to a stirring win over Sturgis West

JPII trailed once again in Monday’s Cape & Islands matchup in Hyannis, but bounced back for a pair of goals, including the winner for Sophie Stanley in the third period to pull out a riveting 2-1 victory, the first in the program’s first varsity season.

In the rematch two weeks later, Sturgis prevailed, 1-0, scoring the game’s lone goal with four seconds remaining in the third quarter despite an impressive debut in goal from Ella Sassone (12 saves).

In their first meeting in early October, Sturgis West dealt the St. John Paul II field hockey team a 2-1 defeat.

Coach Ted Guazzaloca called the win “a total team effort” on Senior Day. Stanley finished off a feed from Sassone to lift SPII, now 1-6.

“We just buckled down and they had the attitude that they weren’t going to let another goal by,” Guazzaloca said, citing the spirited play of defenders Alex Stampfl, Maya DeLancey and Erin Hatton.

Emma Burte scored for West, the lone goal allowed by SJPII keeper Lili Crofford, who was seeing her first game action in two weeks following the removal of her appendix. Crofford made eight saves in the first half for the Lions before being replaced by Lylah Carll, who turned aside all nine shots she faced.

Ella Bartolomei also scored for SJPII, tying the game at 1-1 on an assist from Lucy Barker.

Hingham 3, Duxbury 1 — In her team’s first game in 17 days because of a COVID quaratine, junior Kenzie Wilson scored a goal and had an assist as the Harborwomen (5-0-1) extend their winning streak to five with the Patriot League win.

Mansfield 5, Milford 0 — Sophomore Lily Danehy earned the shutout for the Hornets in the Hockomock win on senior night.

Marshfield 1, Plymouth South 0 — Senior Grace Pfaff scored the lone goal for the Rams (2-2-1) as they returned from a 18-day layoff with the Patriot League win.

Pembroke 1, Hanover 0 — Megan Dorsey scored in the second quarter to lift the Titans (4-2-1) past Hanover (5-4).

Watertown 7, Burlington 0 — Maggie Driscoll notched a hat trick and Lainey Andrade posted a shutout in net for the host Raiders (6-0) in the Middlesex win.

Boys' cross-country

Shawsheen 27, Nashoba Valley Tech 28 — Alex Smith paced the Rams to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win in Westford.

Boys' soccer

Amesbury 3, Triton 1 — Drew Davis scored a pair of goals as the Indians (1-5-2) earned their first win of the season.

Cohasset 4, Randolph 2 — Senior Whit Swartwood scored twice and senior Nick Kluza and junior Lucas Federle added single goals for the Skippers (7-1), who doubled up the Blue Devils (4-3-1) in their regular-season finale. Angelo Jerome had both goals for Randolph.

Duxbury 1, Plymouth North 0 — Will Gallagher assisted Nolan Kirk-Elliot midway through the first quarter to give the Dragons (4-2-3) the lone goal they needed to down the Eagles (1-8) in the Patriot League match. Kirk-Elliot was in his first game back from an injury.

Essex Tech 3, Shawsheen 1 — The Hawks (4-2-2) handed the Rams (5-2-1) their first conference loss of the season and surged into first place in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

Falmouth 1, Sandwich 1 — Jake Sutton buried a penalty kick with four minutes left as host Falmouth (3-4-1) forged the Cape & Islands tie.

Marshfield 2, Silver Lake 1 — Logan Burns scored with 30 seconds left to lift the Rams (6-1-1) to the Patriot League victory.

Medway 4, Holliston 2 — Senior Danny MacDonald scored twice with fellow senior Cam Carpenter assisting on both and adding a goal of his own for the visiting Mustangs (6-0-2) in the Tri-Valley League.

Pembroke 6, Hanover 2 — Luke Saia poured in four goals for the Titans (7-0-1) in the Patriot League win.

St. John’s Prep 1, BC High 0 — Senior Owen Siewert converted a first-half penalty kick for Prep (5-0-2) and junior Joey Waterman made five saves in goal for the shutout, with senior center back Quinn Perkins also chipping in to keep BC High (4-2) off the scoreboard in the Catholic Conference win.

Oliver Ames 8, Stoughton 0 — Kevin Louhis recorded a hat trick for the Tigers, who moved to 9-0 with a Hockomock League win over the Black Knights (0-7-2).

Hingham 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Aiden Brazel and Paul Forbes each scored twice and captain Will Fetsko added the fifth goal for the Harbormen (5-2-3).

Girls' soccer

Bishop Feehan 4, Middleborough 0 — Junior Kaitryn Franchino and freshman Kileigh Gorman scored two goals apiece for the Shamrocks (7-0) in a nonleague win over the Sachems.

Cohasset 4, Hull 1 — Peyton Lord and Cat Herman scored twice for the Skippers (4-3) in a South Shore League win over the Pirates (2-6).

Duxbury 3, Marshfield 2 — Liv Schortmann made a clutch save in the final minute to help the Dragons (3-5-1) hold on for the Patriot League win. Laurene Jordan scored twice for Duxbury.

Foxborough 1, Canton 0 — Jordyn Collins scored in the 25th minute goal to propel the Warriors (7-0-2) past the Bulldogs (7-0-2) in the Hockomock Davenport standings and a 1-point lead heading into the season finale.

Hingham 5, Silver Lake 1 — Sophie Reale netted a pair of goals and Riley Cotter registered a pair of assists for the Harborwomen (7-1-1) in the Patriot League win.

Oliver Ames 1, Stoughton 0 — With five minutes left in regulation, Lauren Sellmayer volleyed home a cross from Jenna Gilman to break open a scoreless deadlock and lift the Tigers (3-1-5) over the Black Knights (0-5-2) in a Hockomock League matchup.

Watertown 1, Burlington 0 — Sophomore Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick scored the lone goal off an assist from her older sister Allison, a senior, for the Raiders in the Middlesex win.

Methuen 6, Lowell 0 — Brooke Tardugno (2 goals, 2 assists) was the driving offensive force for the Rangers (1-3-3).

Girls' volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Senior Kendall Fiato had 11 kills and six aces for the Cougars in a Catholic Central League win over the Spartans.

Boys' golf

St. Mary’s 152, Archbishop Williams 178 — Senior captain Jake LaMonica shot a 2-over-par 38 to help the Bishops (4-7) end their season with a win.

Hockomock — In bitterly cold, windy conditions, junior Jared Curran fired a 7-over-par 78, Patrick Rearson carded a 79, and Mike Matheson turned in an 80 as King Philip (238) captured the Hockomock championship at Franklin Country Club. Dillon Harding (80) paced runner-up North Attleborough (247), and Ryan Dow (80) led Mansfield (248) to third.

