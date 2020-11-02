The Southeastern Conference reprimands, fines Florida coach Dan Mullen for role in fracas vs. Missouri





The Southeastern Conference reprimanded and levied a $25,000 fine against Florida coach Dan Mullen after league officials found Mullen did more to inflame than extinguish a tense situation against Missouri that led to a benches-clearing brawl on Saturday night. “There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game.” The melee started when Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat delivered a high, late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half. The Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, and Trask landed hard on his back. Trask’s linemen came to his defense. Mullen charged across the field and started screaming at officials and the opposing sideline and had to be pulled away from the fracas several times. The SEC also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey, each of whom will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14. Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul and will not be punished further. Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, both ejected from the game for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against Georgia next week in Jacksonville, Fla. The suspensions could be significant for the eighth-ranked Gators (3-1), who were without 15 players against Mizzou. Some of the absences stemmed from injuries, others because of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. It’s unclear how many of them will return against the Bulldogs, a game that likely will determine who wins the East Division and advances to the SEC title game . . . Pittsburgh redshirt junior safety Paris Ford opted out of the Panthers' final four games. Ford, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season, had three picks and 45 tackles for the Panthers (3-4, 2-4 ACC) . . . . Mississippi freshman tight end Damarcus Thomas was injured in practice Monday and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Memphis after initially being unable to move. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thomas initially didn’t have “any feeling in his entire body” but was told later by assistant athletic director for sports medicine Pat Jernigan that Thomas had regained movement in all his extremities and that doctors were optimistic.

Soccer

Vardy helps Leicester climb to second

Jamie Vardy helped to create two early goals then scored a superb third as Leicester beat Leeds, 4-1, to secure a fourth straight road win and climb into second place in the English Premier League standings . . . Fulham earned its first Premier League win of the season after scoring two goals in five first-half minutes in beating fellow promoted side West Bromwich Albion, 2-0. Bobby De Cordova-Reid nodded in from close range for the opening goal in the 26th minute, and right back Ola Aina popped up on the edge of West Brom’s penalty area and fired a rising shot into the top corner . . . Samu Chukwueze and Pau Torres scored first-half goals as Villarreal defeated last-place Valladolid, 2-0, to move into third place in the Spanish League . . . A coronavirus outbreak at Ajax left the club without its two main goalkeepers and forced to debut untried 20-year-old Kjell Scherpen in a Champions League game Tuesday vs. Midtjylland in Denmark.

Miscellany

BC hockey No. 2 in preseason poll

With college hockey set to restart after an eight-month pause due to the pandemic, the Boston College men’s team was ranked No. 2 behind consensus No. 1 North Dakota in the preseason USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll. Minnesota Duluth, Denver, Minnesota State, Cornell, Massachusetts, Clarkson, Penn State and Ohio State rounded out the top 10. The Big Ten had four teams ranked in the top 15, with three each for the ECAC, Hockey East and NCHC. The Fighting Hawks, who received 22 of 35 first-place votes, were in the news last week for the dismissal from the team of freshman defenseman Mitchell Miller after an accusation of bullying from a junior high school classmate in Ohio came to light. Miller also had his NHL rights renounced by the Arizona Coyotes . . . Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed after she missed most of her rookie season with the WNBA’s New York Liberty because of a Grade 3 ankle sprain in her third game as a pro . . . A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million. The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction. Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.

