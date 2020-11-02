Titans, Saints bolster their defenses as NFL trade deadline approaches

Ccoach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson made the move a day before Tuesday’s trade deadline, hoping King could come in and help as someone who’s been an effective blitzer. The Titans (5-2) have only seven sacks this season, and only Jacksonville has fewer in the NFL. Vrabel said King will be able to take part in Zoom virtual meetings until the defensive back passes through the testing protocols.

Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary. Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson has been on injured reserve all season and is in the final week of evaluation to see if he might be activated before Sunday’s game with Chicago (5-3).

In another deal before the deadline, the Saints obtained linebacker Kwon Alexander from the 49ers in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.

Saints coach Sean Payton, who confirmed the trade on Monday, said the draft pick is conditional because it is tied to playing time. Alexander, who is coming off an ankle injury, will be competing for snaps at outside linebacker with Alex Anzelone, Payton said.

The 30-year-old Alonso has not played this season, which he began on the Saints' physically unable to perform list as he rehabilitates an anterior crucial ligament tear that occurred during a playoff game against Minnesota last season.

Payton said Alexander likely won’t be available for New Orleans' next game Sunday night against Tampa Bay, but hopefully the week after against San Francisco.

Extended absences for Garoppolo, Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.

A person familiar with the injuries said on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo’s ankle injury and Kittle’s foot injury will sideline them indefinitely. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced their status. ESPN first reported the severity of the injuries, saying Garoppolo will miss at least six weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kittle will be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.

Garoppolo and Kittle are the latest in a long line of injuries this season that have derailed the defending NFC champions. San Francisco already has been forced to play without defensive ends Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and Solomon Thomas; top cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel; and running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, and Jeff Wilson Jr. for extended periods of time this season.

This is the third significant injury of Garoppolo’s career. He hurt his shoulder in New England in 2016 and had a season-ending injury for San Francisco in 2018.

Nick Mullens will replace Garoppolo as starter beginning Thursday night against Green Bay. Mullens played well in one start this season before getting pulled in the fourth quarter of a 25-20 loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 4. Mullens threw for 238 yards and two TDs in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Kittle had 37 catches for 474 yards and two TDs in six games this season for San Francisco.

Playoffs to expand again?

The NFL competition committee may present a resolution to owners that calls for a 16-team playoff if games are lost because of COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.

The plan would feature eight playoff teams from each conference. The competition committee met via video conference Monday, ESPN and the NFL Network reported, citing league sources.

The format would have the four division champions and four wild-card teams from each conference, with no teams getting a bye. The playoff seeds would be 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5.

Ravens, Packers dealing with COVID

The Ravens and Packers were left dealing with issues related to the novel coronavirus after each team had a positive test result by a player.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced his coronavirus case on social media. The Ravens said they were conducting contact tracing in cooperation with the NFL while operating under the sport’s intensive protocols for a team with a coronavirus case or exposed to the virus. The Packers were conducting team meetings remotely Monday after their positive test, reportedly by running back A.J. Dillon, the rookie running back from Boston College.

Both Humphrey and Dillon played in their teams' games Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals also confirmed Monday that two of their players had positive test results over the weekend, with the team on its bye week. The Cardinals said they would practice Monday as scheduled.

The new coronavirus issues leaguewide came with the NFL about to complete its Week 8 games, putting the league nearly halfway through its 17-week regular season. The NFL has had three straight weeks with little or no disruption to its schedule, that after two weeks had included widespread rescheduling of games. League officials have said they would consider adding a Week 18 to the regular season if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week framework.

Wims suspended two games

The NFL suspended Bears wide receiver Javon Wims for two games for the on-field incident during Sunday’s game at Soldier Field in which Wims threw multiple punches at the head of Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The league announced the suspension was imposed “for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules.” Wims’s suspension, pending a potential appeal by him, is without pay and would cost him $88,235, or two-seventeenths of his 2020 base salary of $750,000. Wims was penalized and ejected from the game, which the Saints eventually won in overtime, 26-23. The two punches thrown by Wims did not injure Gardner-Johnson, who was wearing his helmet at the time. On Monday, Gardner-Johnson disputed an NFL Network report that said Wims told Bears officials he was spit on prior to the punch … Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore was suspended six games by the NFL on Monday for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore, in the second stint of his career with the Seahawks, has appeared in all seven games this season and has eight total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery … Raiders tackle Trent Brown remains in Cleveland undergoing tests after being hospitalized following an IV mishap before a game against the Browns. Brown was sent to the hospital shortly before Sunday’s game. NFL Network reported that a pregame IV caused air to enter Brown’s bloodstream. “I’m very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well,” coach Jon Gruden said. “Once we get the official word as to what is wrong with Trent, we’ll let you know.” Gruden said he doesn’t know when Brown will be able to return to Las Vegas or what his playing status will be … The Cardinals designated tight end Maxx Williams to return from the injured reserve list and placed linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams appeared in all 16 games last season and started 10, but he’s played in just one game this season while batting an ankle injury.

Luton to fill in for Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving from one sixth-round draft pick to another at quarterback. Coach Doug Marrone said Gardner Minshew will miss Sunday’s game against Houston with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Rookie Jake Luton will make his NFL debut. The Jaguars (1-6) have lost six consecutive games, including three straight by double digits. Minshew was a sixth-rounder in 2019, the 10th quarterback chosen and the 178th overall selection. Luton was the 189th choice and the ninth QB drafted in April. Marrone has no timetable for Minshew’s return and declined to commit to the second-year pro when he’s healthy enough to return … Sam Darnold hopes to be under center for the New York Jets next Monday night when they take on the Patriots despite some concern over his sore right shoulder. Darnold was going to have an MRI and get a second medical opinion on the shoulder as a precaution after Darnold took a hard hit during New York’s 35-9 loss at Kansas City on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase said the quarterback will be evaluated throughout the week but he was optimistic Darnold will be ready to start against the Patriots … Browns defensive star Myles Garrett didn’t suffer any structural knee damage and is not expected to miss any games. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team “dodged a bullet” after an MRI revealed that Garrett wasn’t seriously hurt. The Browns are off this week. Garrett got blocked low on his leg by a Raiders lineman on the first play from scrimmage in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas. He briefly left the game and was examined in the medical tent on Cleveland’s sideline before returning to action. Garrett was used sparingly the rest of the way by the Browns and was on the field for 32 snaps … Vikings cornerback Mark Fields II suffered a punctured lung after the cleat of Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown struck him during Sunday’s game. Fields’s father, Mark Fields — a former NFL player — told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the second-year cornerback could be out until late November.











