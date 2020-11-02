Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hold for 25-23 win over Daniel Jones and the Giants

On the other side, youngster Daniel Jones was 25-for-41 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He tossed touchdowns to Dion Lewis and Golden Tate.

Brady shook off a ragged start that saw New York jump to a 14-3 second-quarter lead, eventually finding Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans for second-half touchdowns on the way to the win. The quarterback ended up 28-for-40 for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came back from a double-digit deficit in the second quarter and held on down the stretch for a 25-23 win over the Giants Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Tampa Bay looked to have the game in hand when Ryan Succop booted a 38-yard field goal to make it 25-17 with 3:41 left in regulation. But a fourth-quarter scoring drive led by Jones -- one that included a pair of fourth-down conversions -- made it 25-23.

However, a two-point conversion attempt with less than 30 seconds to go was off the mark, allowing Tampa to escape MetLife with the win.

It was the third straight win for the Buccaneers (6-2), who moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South with the victory. The Giants dropped to 1-7 with the loss.

Here’s how the game played out:

11:23 p.m.: Ballgame over. Tampa Bay wins, 25-23.

11:20 p.m.: They can not. And that should likely do it.

11:17 p.m.: Impressive drive there, one that finished with a touchdown pass to Tate. Can they pick up the two pointer?

11:09 p.m.: Ridiculous play by Jones and Slayton on fourth down keeps the drive alive.

11:07 p.m.: Big stop there by the Giants. The field goal is good, and it’s an eight-point lead. But it’s a one-score game -- New York will get the ball with just under four minutes to go and no timeouts. (Brady wasn’t happy with Tampa’s decision to go for the field goal.)

11:01 p.m.: That DPI against Bradbury on the third-down play was brutal. Big pickup for Tampa Bay.

10:55 p.m.: Pretty impressive stat.

10:53 p.m.: And just like that, Brady and the Bucs take advantage of the turnover -- Brady to Evans for eight yards, and it’s 22-17. Love the effort from Evans on that play to beat the defensive back. With the score, Brady pulls back ahead of Drew Brees in the all-time touchdown pass list. Daniel Jones will have the chance to respond on New York’s next series -- the Giants trail by five with 9:02 to go in the game.

10:44 p.m.: Is it just me, or is Leonard Fournette missing that old burst? He has nine carries for 38 yards.

10:43 p.m.: Second pick of the night for Jones, and that brings a nice drive for the Giants’ offense to a close. One thing Julian Edelman once told me holds true here — you have to know when the journey is done. Jones tried to make a play when he should have just thrown it away. The Bucs came away with the ball and pretty good field position. You can’t give Tom Brady too many chances, or he’ll kill you -- we’ll see if he can take advantage of the interception. The Giants have a 17-15 lead with 12:06 remaining in regulation.

10:29 p.m.: Three quarters are done -- Giants up, 17-15.

10:26 p.m.: You’re not going to turn up your nose at three points, but at this stage of the game, with the Bucs' offense looking stronger at the start of the second half than it was in the early going (I still don’t think they match up with the 2007 Patriots), you really could have used seven. Bottom line? This one won’t end 17-15. Brady and Tampa Bay will get the ball back with 15 seconds left in the third, down by two,

10:15 p.m.: That drive -- which ended with a typical Brady-to-Gronkowski pass play -- makes it feel like the pendulum has started swinging back in Tampa’s direction. The two-pointer was off the mark, but the Bucs now hold a 15-14 lead with 6:00 left in the third quarter. Brady is now 23-for-34 for 200 yards and one interception. Jones, who has been ineffective the last couple of drives at the start of the second half, needs a strong answer to try and counter the momentum.

10:01 p.m.: The Bucs got a field goal out of it, but it feels like a Giants' win to hold them to three. It’s 14-9 with 10:00 left in the third quarter.

9:56 p.m.: Bad pick that sets up the Bucs for success here early in the second half.

9:39 p.m.: Two quarters are in the books at MetLife, and the Giants lead Tom Brady and the Bucs, 14-6. Here are a few takeaways.

•After two quarters, Brady is 16-for-24 for 132 yards, while Ronald Jones has five carries for 18 yards and Scotty Miller has three catches for 35 yards. The Tampa Bay offense has been inconsistent, with no touchdowns and a fumble. Meanwhile, the Giants have done as well as could be expected taking advantage of the Bucs' struggles, and hold a nice eight-point edge after two quarters.

•Had the chance to get to know Patrick Graham when he was an assistant in New England, a smart, funny guy whose players loved to play for him. I’d have to take a closer look at the film, but with the exception of the start of that last drive in the first half, it’s clear the Giants have been able to find something that makes him uncomfortable back there, so much so he was banging his helmet in frustration on the bench at one point. We’ll see if the Giants can stretch it out over the last two quarters, but Graham’s gang has done well to limit Brady and the Tampa offense here to start the game.

•Like I said, I remember hearing that this Tampa Bay team had the stuff to match up with the 2007 Patriots. Not by the looks of this one, they don’t. That New England offense was an overwhelming tsunami of an offense. I don’t see it with this Bucs' team. They’re good, but nowhere near the offensive powerhouse that New England team was.

•This has been a great start for Daniel Jones and the New York offense. The youngster out of Duke is dealing, as he put together one of the best back-to-back quarters of his career. He’s 11-for-17 for 100 yards and a touchdown. Nice to see old pal Dion Lewis get his as well — the former New England third-down back had the first touchdown of the game.

9:28 p.m.: The Giants punch it in for their second touchdown of the night, a 2-yard run from Gallman up the gut to make it 14-3 with 1:46 to go in the first half. Hard not to be impressed with the work of Jones and the New York offense through the first two quarters -- he’s 11-for-17 for 100 yards and a touchdown.

9:15 p.m.: Another good stop for the New York defense, forcing another Tampa Bay punt. Leonard Williams came away with that 9-yard sack of Brady. The Giants will get the ball with less than five minutes to go in the half, holding a 7-3 lead on Tampa Bay.

I remember being told that this Tampa Bay would rival the 2007 Patriots when it comes to overall offensive skill position guys. I mean, things could change when Antonio Brown arrives, but so far, they’re not in the same boat as that group.

9:07 p.m.: Bucs struggling with the center/quarterback exchange:

9:05 p.m.: Annnd Dion Lewis just missed his block on that sack. Oh, well. That sack -- and the end of that drive -- feels like a missed opportunity for the Giants, who started at their own 4-yard line and managed to get into Tampa territory before that third-down misfire. Figure they won’t get a lot of real scoring chances tonight -- it’ll be interesting to see if the Bucs can make them pay. It’s 7-3 Giants with 10:32 left in the first half, but Tampa and Brady will get the ball at their own 8-yard line.

8:58 p.m.: Good start to the ballgame for the Giants, who have a 7-3 lead after one quarter. Brady (6-10, 51 yards) and the Bucs have been ineffective on offense, with one turnover. On the other side, Daniel Jones (6-9, 40 yards) has been pretty poised, guiding one scoring drive and having a good start to a second series. It’s early, but it certainly looks like the Giants are capable of at least making this one relatively competitive.

8:42 p.m.: Great reception out of the backfield by our old pal Dion Lewis makes it 7-3 with 4:10 to go in the first quarter. Good -- not great -- drive from New York after a Ronald Jones' fumble ends with a New York touchdown. Let’s see if Brady and the Bucs can respond.

8:28 p.m.: There’s something...unique...to the Brady-Brown relationship. I don’t know of any receiver over the last 20 years -- not Moss, not Welker, not Edelman -- who Brady would have stay at his house. But that’s what happens with Brown.

8:26 p.m.: Good but not great opening drive for the Bucs, who settled for three and an early lead. It’s 3-0 with 9:41 to go in the opening quarter. Brady went 4-for-6 got 41 yards in that sequence. Earlier in the drive, Harvard product Cameron Brate with a nice catch on third down to keep the sticks moving. (The Bucs have four tight ends tonight, which seems unfathomable given what we’ve seen up here over the course of the first month-plus of the season.)

8:17 p.m.: The Buccaneers will open on offense against the Giants.

7:20 p.m.: Going to be interesting to see what sort of impact the Giants' coaching staff -- and a few of the New York defenders who played against Brady on a regular basis in New England -- will have on tonight’s game when it comes to trying to solve Brady. Joe Judge was the Patriots' special teams coach for several seasons, while Patrick Graham and Bret Bielema were on Bill Belichick’s staff on the defensive side of the ball. In addition, there’s Logan Ryan, who closed out Brady’s career in New England with a pick-6 in last year’s postseason loss to Tennessee. Ultimately, the Giants' coaching staff might have the most New England flavor of any team Brady faces all season long. We’ll see if that figures into how things shake out tonight.

7:14 p.m.: In his career, Brady is 0-2 in the Super Bowl against New York, but 4-1 against the Giants when it comes to the regular season, with six touchdown passes and four interceptions, to go along with an average of 295.6 yards per game and a 64.1 percent completion rate.

7:00 p.m.: Are Tom Brady and the Bucs’ ready to take over first place in the NFC South? Can the Giants reach back for some of that old Super Bowl magic and crush Brady’s hopes? It’s Monday Night Football in North Jersey. keep it here all night for the latest from MetLife, as Brady and Tampa Bay look to go for three straight wins.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.