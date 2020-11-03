6 movies to stream from the Boston Jewish Film Fest

One of the year’s highlights is the one-of-a-kind “Saul and Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band,” a documentary following two elderly friends, drummer Saul Dreier and accordionist/keyboardist Ruby Sosnowicz, as they play klezmer music, grieve the loss of their spouses, and travel to Poland where they were born and where they visit the concentration camps that decimated their families — all while retaining their joie de vivre. Dreier, Sosnowicz, and director Tod Lending will participate in a live conversation with a musical performance Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

One of the region’s largest and most ambitious film festivals, the Boston Jewish Film Festival celebrates its 32nd season this month. This year’s first-ever online edition doesn’t stint on the BJFF’s reliably impressive slate of scripted features, documentaries, and shorts spanning genres and subjects that intersect with Jewish themes. All films are available for streaming starting Wednesday. Included with the ticket price for many titles are live Zoom conversations with the filmmakers.

The BJFF has long showcased women directors, and the tradition continues this year with several award-winning films. Writer-director Emma Seligman’s feature debut, “Shiva Baby,” is a modern comedy of manners about 20-something Danielle (Rachel Sennott), an underachieving college senior in New York City. Her doting parents, Debbie and Joel (Polly Draper and Fred Melamed, both hilarious), cluelessly think she earns money as a baby sitter when she’s really an escort. Mom pressures Danielle to attend a shiva (a Jewish wake) where nearly the entire film unspools, drawing the audience into the claustrophobic horrors and absurdities as Danielle first encounters her law school-bound ex-girlfriend Maya (Molly Gordon) and then her regular client Max (Danny Deferrari) with his wife (Dianna Agron) and baby in tow. Seligman joins in a live discussion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Director Judith Helfand documented her cancer diagnosis at age 25 (related to her mother being prescribed the synthetic hormone diethylstilbestrol, or DES) in her award-winning 1997 film “A Healthy Baby Girl.” Helfand’s latest personal documentary, “Love & Stuff,” also explores with humor and poignancy mothering and letting go. Helfand documents her mother’s death; how she coped with disposing of her mother’s possessions; and Helfand’s decision to become a single mom at age 50. When she adopts her baby daughter, Helfand finally commits to losing weight after years of promising her concerned mother that she would. Helfand will participate in a live discussion Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Screening with “Love & Stuff” is “Miss You,” director Ellie Lobovits’s short film about her mother, their relationship, and memory.

The romantic comedy “Honeymood” is writer-director Talya Lavie’s much anticipated second feature. Her acclaimed feature debut, the comedy “Zero Motivation,” screened at the 2014 BJFF and went on to win many international awards. “Honeymood” follows a bride (Avigail Harari) as she embarks on an all-night odyssey across Jerusalem to return a contentious ring to her new husband’s ex-girlfriend. Lavie will engage in a live conservation on Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

A scene from Talya Lavie’s "Honeymood." Courtesy Boston Jewish Film Festival

Also using the tradition of shiva as a jumping off point is “Minyan,” a coming-of-age drama set in New York during the 1980s AIDS crisis. Samuel H. Levine plays David, a 17-year-old yeshiva student and the son of a Russian Jewish family in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. David helps his newly widowed grandfather Josef (Ron Rifkin) move into subsidized elder housing where David agrees to participate in the minyan, or Jewish prayer group, so it can meet its required quorum.

Director Eric Steel, who co-wrote the film with Daniel Pearle (“A Kid Like Jake”) based on a short story by Latvian Canadian writer David Bezmozgis, weaves together David’s sexual awakening as he makes his first visit to an East Village gay bar and begins an intense affair while also making a gradual discovery that the two elderly men (Christopher McCann and Mark Margolis) who live together in his grandfather’s building are a couple.

The BJFF also screens “Sublet,” the latest from Israeli director Eytan Fox, whose “Yossi & Jagger” (2002) and “Walk on Water” (2004) were also shown at BJFF in the past. “Sublet” centers on Michael (John Benjamin Hickey), a Jewish-American visiting Tel Aviv for a New York Times travel story. Grieving a loss and away from his husband, Michael is eager to complete the assignment and return home. He sublets an apartment from Tomer (Niv Nissim), a film student who offers to show him the hip side of Tel Aviv. Michael, who wrote a memoir about surviving the AIDS epidemic, finds himself drawn to the city’s vibrant youth culture as the two men form an unexpected connection. Fox will participate in a live conversation on Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

