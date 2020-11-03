Chipotle rolls out Real Foodprint, outlining the environmental impact of its menu

When a guest orders food on Chipotle’s app or website, Real Foodprint automatically calculates the meal’s environmental impact in terms of atmospheric carbon, water preservation, soil health, organic land support, and antibiotics avoided when eating at Chipotle instead of elsewhere. To do so, the tracker compares Chipotle’s ingredients with industry standards, aggregated by HowGood, a food science nonprofit that developed the largest database on the ecological impacts of individual ingredients across the food industry.

A burrito bowl with white rice, pinto beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, queso blanco, and extra guac. That’s scientist Bill Nye’s go-to Chipotle order, as revealed in a TikTok in which Nye explores the eatery’s newest initiative, Real Foodprint, and learns how his order contributes to widespread sustainability efforts.

“With Real Foodprint, our guests can see how this commitment is better for the planet in each individual order,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The burrito chain has a history of commitment to green practices and animal welfare dating back to 1999, when it began providing only antibiotic-free meats. This year, the restaurant committed to diverting 50 percent of its waste from landfills. Chipotle is also the first chain to partner with HowGood.

“Our guests can make good choices for the planet by simply eating at Chipotle,” Caitlin Leibert, Chipotle’s head of sustainability, said via e-mail. “The radical transparency provided by Real Foodprint also holds us accountable to improve our practices and source more sustainably over time.”

