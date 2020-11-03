A quick exit for ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘Next’

There has been a dearth of new content on the networks during this pandemic fall, with the returning shows only just starting to appear. But that doesn’t mean that the new stuff that did premiere was gobbled up by a hungry viewing public.

Fox’s two new drama series, “Filthy Rich” and “Next,” have both been canceled. Both were ordered back in May 2019, filmed, and then held back until this fall to fill the pandemic gap. And both shows will continue to air until their seasons are up, before they disappear into forever.