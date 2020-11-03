A quick exit for ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘Next’

There has been a dearth of new content on the networks during this pandemic fall, with the returning shows only just starting to appear. But that doesn’t mean that the new stuff that did premiere was gobbled up by a hungry viewing public.
Fox’s two new drama series, “Filthy Rich” and “Next,” have both been canceled. Both were ordered back in May 2019, filmed, and then held back until this fall to fill the pandemic gap. And both shows will continue to air until their seasons are up, before they disappear into forever.
I can’t say I’m surprised. “Filthy Rich,” which averaged 3.2 million viewers, had some small potential as a nighttime soap about a hypocritical family running a Christian TV network, with Kim Cattrall as the lead. “Next,” with only 2.8 million per episode, was even less appealing as a bland look at a rogue artificial intelligence situation, with John Slattery as a tech guru. Both shows were formulaic, and both were trying to appeal to audiences distracted by the pandemic and the election, not to mention superior streaming and cable options.
