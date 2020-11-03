Wayfair beats Wall Street forecast, shows growth in Europe

Wayfair’s stock rose 7 percent on Tuesday to $274.11 a share, after the Boston-based online seller of home goods reported profits and revenue for the third quarter that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. In the most recent three-month period that ended on Sept. 30, Wayfair’s revenue rose 67 percent to $3.8 billion, and it reported $173 million in net income, compared to a quarterly loss of $272 million a year ago. On a call with analysts, chief executive Niraj Shah said the home-goods category continues to see high demand as shoppers shift their spending away from travel, entertainment, and dining. Wayfair’s stock had soared during the spring and summer after bottoming out below $25 in March, as the company benefited from a surge in interest from consumers stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the stock still remains well below its peak closing price of $342.40 on Aug. 26. Shah also used the call to highlight Wayfair’s growth in Europe. The head of that business, Martin Reiter, spoke about how Wayfair’s Berlin office has become the company’s second headquarters. The company is now on track to generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue in Europe, and it employs 2,400 people there. — JON CHESTO

LIFE SCIENCES

PerkinElmer acquires cell engineering company

Laboratory equipment maker PerkinElmer said it has agreed to buy Horizon Discovery Group in an all-cash deal worth $383 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. With the addition of Horizon, Waltham-based PerkinElmer will expand its portfolio of life sciences products to include gene editing and gene modulation tools for drug development and research. Cambridge, UK-based Horizon has approximately 400 employees worldwide, including in the UK, the United States, and Japan, and reported revenues of $75.5 million in 2019. — THE EDITORS

ENTERTAINMENT

Holiday movie showdown turns into fight for home audiences

Like everything in the COVID-19 era, the battle for the holiday movie fan will play out at home this year. Universal Pictures is planning a Dec. 18 online release for its newest animated film, “The Croods: A New Age,” a short three weeks after it first opens in theaters. A few days after that, Walt Disney Co. plans to release its own animated picture, “Soul,” for home audiences on the Disney+ streaming service. With the coronavirus still raging, studios aren’t standing by to watch their biggest films play in mostly empty auditoriums. Instead, they’ll spend marketing dollars plugging big films to people who’d rather stay home. The holidays are typically the second-biggest moviegoing time in the United States, behind the summer months. “The Croods,” a sequel to the 2013 hit about a Stone Age family, will be the biggest test of a new hybrid-release strategy from Universal, in which films appear first in theaters and then become available for a $20 purchase online shortly thereafter. Not every studio is banking on a large online audience this holiday season. Warner Bros. pushed back the cinematic release of the DC comics installment “Wonder Woman 1984” to Christmas Day, though executives have suggested they’ll remain flexible on dates as the virus progresses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OFFICES

JPMorgan, Citi send London workers home on latest lockdown

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc. joined rivals in asking the vast majority of employees in England to work from home following government rules to stop a surge in coronavirus infections. The Wall Street banks told staff in separate memos Tuesday that most workers will be required to work from home until further notice from Thursday, when a month-long nationwide lockdown begins. JPMorgan’s new measures mean that about 5 percent of its workers will be in the office. The bank has about 19,000 workers in the UK, including 12,000 in London. JPMorgan also reminded staff who will not be in the office to only work from their primary home address in the UK, according to the memo. That would preclude bankers seeking to avoid the British winter by shifting to vacation homes in sunnier locations. The substantial reduction in office numbers follows similar moves from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG, with banks across the City of London set to leave the financial district resembling the ghost town created during the March lockdown. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LITIGATION

Settlement costs over Roundup cases expected to grow

Bayer’s legal bills to contain the fallout over the weed killer Roundup keep rising with costs to handle future lawsuits expected to surge to $2 billion. The German drugs and chemicals maker is far enough along in talks with US plaintiff attorneys to realize that the outlay will be higher than anticipated in June, it said in a statement Tuesday. The Roundup litigation continues to vex chief executive Werner Baumann, who orchestrated the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto that gave Bayer the embattled herbicide. The company failed to settle outstanding Roundup lawsuits by Monday, a deadline set by a judge who has said he’ll resume federal trials over claims the weed killer caused consumers' cancer. So far, Bayer said it has settlement agreements that are completed, in the process of being finalized or that have been reached “in principle” for 88,500 claims. The company is in talks with a large number of the remaining plaintiffs, Baumann said. The company in June said it would pay as much as $10.9 billion to resolve Roundup litigation. That figure included up to $9.6 billion to resolve existing lawsuits and another $1.25 billion for future cases. The company lost three US trials related to the product and watched as the ranks of plaintiffs filing charges multiplied. Bayer insists the product is safe and is appealing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Cruise-line group extends US suspension through December

The top cruise-industry group is extending its voluntary suspension of US operations through the end of the year, according to an e-mailed statement Tuesday. Cruise Lines International Association — which includes Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and others — said its members would use the remaining weeks to prepare to implement COVID-19 safety measures. Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. had already individually announced plans to remain on pause, but the CLIA announcement extends the policy to all its members, which account for the vast majority of ocean-going cruise ships. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week lifted its ban on cruises in US waters, allowing the cruise companies to start planning for their return despite a resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world. The companies' shares advanced Tuesday, with Carnival up as much as 3.2 percent, Royal Caribbean gaining as much as 2.9 percent, and Norwegian rising as much as 3.5 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Trudeau moves to force Netflix, Disney to promote Canadian shows

Justin Trudeau’s government is giving itself the power to regulate streaming services like Netflix Inc., including forcing them to contribute financially to Canadian shows. With a change to broadcasting legislation, the government says it is trying to create a more even playing field between digital giants and traditional domestic television networks, which are already required to pay minimum amounts toward Canadian programming. Requiring streaming companies such as Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. to pay “at a similar rate to traditional broadcasters” would raise as much as C$830 million ($632 million) a year by 2023, the government said. The changes would also apply to music streaming services run by Apple Inc. and Spotify Technology SA, the content side of services offered by Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube, as well as Canadian online companies. Tuesday’s announcement comes as Trudeau weighs how to adapt laws to a media market that has largely moved online. The proposed reform would empower the federal broadcast regulator to impose “conditions of service,” which could include orders to make Canadian content easier for users to find. Online broadcasters would have to “make financial contributions to support Canadian music, stories, creators and producers,” according to a briefing note. The regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, would be able to impose financial penalties on companies that fail to comply with the rules. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARKETS

Wall Street posts solid gains on Election Day

Wall Street posted solid gains on Election Day, sending the S&P 500 up 1.8 percent. More than anything, what investors hope for is a clear winner to emerge relatively soon from the election. Whether that’s President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden is secondary. But if Biden wins, the thought is that could open the door to a big support package for the economy, particularly if the Democrats also take control of the Senate. Treasury yields also climbed Tuesday, and a gauge of investor fear in the US stock market receded amid the widespread rally. On Tuesday: The S&P 500 rose 58.92 points, or 1.8 percent, to 3,369.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 554.98, or 2.1 percent, to 27,480.03. The Nasdaq composite added 202.96, or 1.9 percent, to 11,160.57. The Russell 2000 small-caps index climbed 45.70 points, or 2.9 percent, to 1,614.30. For the week: The S&P 500 is up 99.20 points, or 3 percent. The Dow is up 978.43 points, or 3.7 percent. The Nasdaq is up 248.98 points, or 2.3 percent. The Russell 2000 is up 75.82 points, or 4.9 percent. For the year: The S&P 500 is up 138.38 points, or 4.3 percent. The Dow is down 1,058.41 points, or 3.7 percent. The Nasdaq is up 2,187.97 points, or 24.4 percent. The Russell 2000 is down 54.17 points, or 3.2 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS











