Anna’s Taqueria debuts Nacho (Average) Kit

A new Nacho (Average) Kit from Anna’s Taqueria lets you chomp on a cheesy creation from the comfort of your living room. Priced at $14.99, the family-friendly kits include enough tortilla chips and shredded cheese for four people. Black beans, lettuce, red onions, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and hot sauce are also packed into the kits, which customers can buy to-go or get delivered. If you want a little something extra, add on premium ingredients like guacamole, extra sour cream, extra cheese, corn, chicken, steak, and carnitas. The kits debut on National Nacho Day, Nov. 6. Order online at www.annastaqueria.com.

DITI KOHLI