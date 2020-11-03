From Burger King to Anthony’s Pier 4 to Alba, server Deborah Nee has seen it all

When I was a little girl, my stepfather owned a pizza place. It was called the Pizza Factory. I used to go in there on weekends so I could earn some money, and that was the beginning for me. That was my first job. When I was 14 years old, three weeks before my 15th birthday, I started working at Burger King. The Burger King I worked at had a castle, and in this castle, we did birthday parties in there. No sooner did I get the job working there, I was in charge of doing the birthday parties in the castle at Burger King!

As a teenager in Dorchester, Deborah Nee, 51, got her start working at Burger King before landing at Anthony’s Pier 4 for 17 years, cracking lobster for Jack Nicholson and waiting on Ted Kennedy. She stayed there until its final bittersweet night in business in 2013, then started the very next day at Alba in Quincy and, later, Hanover.

When I was 26, I went to work for Anthony’s Pier 4. I was there for 17-and-a-half years: 1996 until the day the doors closed.

Who was the most memorable person you ever waited on?

Jack Nicholson. Oh my God, it was amazing. I’ll never forget; it was a Saturday afternoon and we were given our sections, and they gave me a small section, and I couldn’t understand why. The next thing I knew, they told me I would be waiting on Jack Nicholson. I will never forget. There was a party of six, and he was filming “The Departed.” That’s why he was in town. We’re not allowed to take pictures with celebrities or anything, but it just so happened, my sister had her first child and I had a disposable camera in my bag, so I said, I’ve got to get my picture with him. He was very nice. They all ate lobster. I helped him open up the lobsters with his son and daughter, and then they took a blueberry pie to go. It was an amazing place to work.

What was the last day like?

Our last day in business was July 31, 2013. I actually got the privilege of waiting on the family itself, the Athanas family. It was insane the whole entire month, because everybody wanted to get in there. It was so sad. It was like a scene out of a movie at the end. They brought me flowers from them and from my regular customers. I was standing there, saying goodbye, and I was crying. It was a very sad day. I have tears in my eyes now. And then, my manager came over, put his arm around me, and out the door we walked together, down to the parking lot.

So many famous places have closed. How have things changed, speaking as someone who has worked in this business for a long time? What’s different now?

I think the people who work in the industry are a little bit different. Back when I first started, being a server was a profession. People took it seriously; you did it for a living, whereas now it’s hard to find very good help in the restaurant industry. The younger generation don’t seem as passionate about serving people food. I really believe food makes people happy. I like making people happy and feeding people.

Talk to me about what COVID-19 has done to your life and your work.

Back in March, we had to close down the restaurant. We ended up doing some takeout for a few nights a week. We’re very fortunate here at Alba, because we have the best customers. The loyalty and the compassion that they have for us as servers, I cannot even tell you. We have one gentleman who comes in here on a daily basis. Throughout the whole COVID situation, he came in every single day and gave every single server who was working a $100 bill. I can remember doing takeout on Mother’s Day; our first customer who walked through the door to pick up her to-go order left us a $1,000 tip. I’m truly grateful to be surrounded by the people that we are here.

How safe do you feel? Are you ever nervous?

I think it’s natural to feel nervous. We’re always washing our hands, we have a lot of sanitizer stations, we always have our masks on, we clean the place constantly. I don’t feel unsafe where I am. I feel we do a good job as a restaurant keeping our employees safe by following all the rules and regulations.

How respectful are customers?

For the most part, they’re really respectful. They know, if they get up from a table, they have to wear a mask. We greet them at the door and make sure they have masks. If they don’t, we have boxes at the front. We don’t allow people to walk around without them. Once in a while, you might get somebody who gets up to go to the restroom who forgets to put one on, but we quickly remind them.

What’s the best part of being a server? Everyone is talking about the risks of being out and about. What are the good things?

Feeding the people. … You get customers who haven’t been out since March and being able to assure them that, you know, you give them that sense of normalcy. People want to be out. They want to be eating. The best thing about being a server is feeding people. I strongly believe food makes people happy, so just to watch them sit there eating their meal, eating a good meal, and drinking their wine and having a good time. Now, we’re able to seat parties a little bit larger. Seeing people being able to interact with their families and friends, they’re just happy. It’s nice to see people happy again whereas we went through such a time when people were so afraid.

Do you think that’s over, heading into winter, though? Do people seem more relaxed despite that?

I do not think it’s over. I think we have to proceed with a lot of caution. I’m not sure; there’s talk about a second wave coming. I think a lot of people are over it. I think, for lack of better words, they’re saying, “I’m so over this.” They are tired of being in the house. They are tired of the social distancing. Nobody was ever used to this. We’re so used to doing whatever we want, whenever we want. COVID has put a lot of things into perspective, to appreciate the little things we took for granted. Back then, you could go to any restaurant you wanted. Now you have to make a reservation! It’s not as easy. And, even when you do go out to a restaurant, the menus are limited, very limited.

Favorite quarantine snack?

Popcorn.

What have you been binge-watching?

Oh, so, normally I don’t even watch TV, but we binge-watch some Netflix movies. There was “Ozark.”

Have you ever detoured into other jobs beyond serving?

I also work at H&R Block. I do taxes. I’m a master tax adviser. I’ve been working for them for 24 years now.

What’s your best tax tip?

Make sure you have enough withholdings from your paycheck.

Favorite thing on Alba’s menu?

New York sirloin.

And at Anthony’s?

The prime rib. I’m a steak eater, obviously.

