How to dress for restaurant dining in the COVID age, according to cold-weather adventurers

Not necessarily, say outdoor enthusiasts. You simply need to embrace the longstanding tradition of layering. Take Surya Ramachandran’s approach to dressing. As an andBeyond Snow Leopard Expedition wilderness guide, Ramachandran spends days and nights in the frigid climate of the high Himalayans.

Does that mean we’re destined to look like puffy, overstuffed teddy bears, while enjoying our charcuterie and cocktails?

Dressing up for dinner used to mean putting on a nice pair of slacks and a collared shirt, maybe a little black dress. Ha! As outdoor dining is extended, and our small, social pods continue to gather en plein air, it’s all about staying warm.

“Overall, one can stay warm and still look sharp, if he or she layers right,” he said via Zoom from Chennai, India. “For winter bush dinners, I put on a stiff collared, fleece-lined vest over my shirt, change my safari cap to a black skull cap or woolly hat, and add a thicker, full-sleeve fleece or down jacket if it’s really cold.” (He admits that his signature Indian Jungle Toddy — made with rum, hot water, honey, ginger juice, and lime — is also a big help.)

Alex Intraversato, a vice president at L.L.Bean, agreed. “With the right clothing, you can absolutely stay warm while dining outdoors, and look stylish. The most important thing to consider is layers.”

Generally, three layers will keep you warm, with the flexibility to take them on and off depending on the conditions.

It’s all about that base

“It’s nice to have a thin layer that fits close to the skin,” said Michael DeBonis, executive director of the Green Mountain Club. “A lot of people use synthetic fabrics, but merino wool is also very nice.”

This is your foundation: a next-to-skin garment — a.k.a. long underwear — that is thin and comfy, with super wicking power. The main job of your base layer is to wick away moisture from your body. Base layers can be made of synthetic materials like polyester and nylon, natural materials like silk and wool, or high-tech blends. It’s solely a matter of personal taste: go with what feels best to you. Just stay away from cotton, which acts like a sponge, keeping moisture close to your body, instead of allowing it to evaporate.

The heat is on

The mid-layer is the workhorse of the three-layer system, providing insulation and warmth. This is the layer you are most likely to swap in and out depending on weather conditions. Sweaters, sweatshirts, fleece, lightweight down jackets and down vests all work well as mid-layers and can be made of natural or synthetic fabrics. Is it cooling down fast? You might want to throw on that puffy jacket. Sitting next to the heat lamp? Maybe a sweater or vest will do. In any case, make sure you have options.

“You want to have a few items on hand for your mid-layer,” DeBonis said. “I like to have a fleece or sweater, and maybe a vest.”

The mid-layer should also be a little loose, providing air space that will trap and retain body heat.

For your legs, consider fleece-lined pants or leggings, or jeans over a base layer. “And don’t forget feet when layering," Intraversato added. "Wool ragg socks with some flannel- or shearling-lined boots are great for keeping your feet cozy, and the rest of you warm.”

Make sure you have room for your toes to move around in your boots. If your boots are too tight, blood circulation could be affected, and you could actually be colder.

Against the wind

The final layer, often called a shell, is less about warmth and more about protecting you from the elements. Look for lightweight, breathable fabrics that are wind and moisture resistant.

Grab a tote bag to carry all your layers, and perhaps a blanket to throw over your lap, while sitting at the table. Now, accessorize. Add cute mittens with open fingers, a styling scarf, and fancy hat, and you’ll be dressed to the nines (even at nine degrees).

“Last year, I climbed Mount Denali in Alaska, and many meals were eaten outside in the snow,” DeBonis said. “I think the key to being happy and warm outside in winter is dressing well, eating good food, and sharing the experience with friends.”

We’ll toast to that. (With mittens on!)

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com