Recipe: An easy, fall, sheet pan dinner roasts chicken thighs with Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes

Serves 4

Sheet pan dinners are popular for a reason. They produce simple, hearty, weeknight meals. All you need is a heavy-duty baking sheet. For this fall variation, toss Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and red onions with a balsamic marinade. The only trick here is to separate the onion layers so they cook in the same amount of time as the other veggies. Transfer all of them to a large sheet pan and, between the vegetables, nestle chicken thighs that have been rubbed with a Dijon mustard coating. Roast the pan in a very hot oven until the chicken skin is golden brown and the veggies are all tender and lightly charred.

VEGETABLES

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved 3 medium or 2 large sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 large red onion, cut into 2-inch pieces, layers separated

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a large, rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper. Add the Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and red onion. Toss well.

3. Spread the vegetables on the baking sheet.

CHICKEN

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Salt and pepper, to taste 6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 pounds) Extra sprigs fresh thyme (for garnish)

1. In the same bowl, whisk the olive oil, mustard, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken and toss well. Nestle the chicken thighs in the vegetables on the sheet pan, making a single layer.

2. Roast for 45 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees.

3. Arrange the chicken and vegetables on each of 4 plates, spooning the pan juices over them. Garnish with thyme.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick