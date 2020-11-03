Recipe: Combine the winning duo of chili and buttermilk cornbread in a skillet pie

Serves 6

Chili and cornbread go together. You expect cornbread when there's chili on the menu -- and rightly so. As a pair it's a winning duo. So make some chili in a skillet and top it with a blanket of cheesy buttermilk cornbread. The meat to use is ground turkey, adding plenty of spices, canned black beans, and corn. It cooks up quickly and once you spread the cornbread on top and pop the skillet into the oven, dinner is ready in 20 minutes. Use a 10- or 12-inch skillet that is 2 inches deep, or transfer the chili to a 10-inch pie pan or another deep baking dish and top it with the batter. My 10-inch cast iron pan was filled to the brim with the batter and I held my breath, thinking it might overflow in the oven. But it didn’t! If you're worried, set the skillet on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Leftovers are wonderful. Have some for breakfast.

CHILI

2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped Salt, to taste 4 teaspoons ancho chile powder 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 pound ground dark-meat turkey 1 can (15 ounces) ground tomatoes 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained ½ cup frozen corn, rinsed with cold water to defrost it

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 10- or 12-inch skillet that is 2 inches deep (with a heatproof handle). If the skillet isn't deep, you also need a deep 10-inch pie pan or baking dish.

2. In the skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, and salt. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion starts to soften. Stir in the chile powder, cumin, and oregano. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

3. Add the turkey to the skillet and cook, breaking up the meat with a kitchen spoon, for 5 minutes, or until it is crumbled and no longer pink.

4. Add the tomatoes, black beans, and corn and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and smooth the chili with the back of a spoon. Or transfer the chili to the baking dish.

CORNBREAD

1 cup all-purpose flour ⅔ cup yellow cornmeal 1 tablespoon sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ¾ teaspoon salt 2 eggs 1 cup buttermilk 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 4 ounces grated sharp cheddar 3 scallions, finely chopped

1. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together until blended.

2. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the eggs. Beat the eggs with a fork until broken up. Pour the buttermilk and melted butter into the well and blend them with the fork. Use a rubber spatula to stir the liquids into the flour mixture just until well mixed.

3. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the cheese for the top of the pie, and 1 of the chopped scallions. Fold the remaining cheese and scallions into the batter. Spread the batter over the chili in the skillet. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

4. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cornbread comes out clean.

5. Remove the pan or dish from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining scallions.

Sally Pasley Vargas