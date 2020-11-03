Sycamore’s dukkah — a blend of spices, nuts, seeds — will transport you

Chef Simon Armen includes pistachios, white and black sesame seeds, coriander, cumin, fennel, cardamom, rose petal, dried lemon peel, French sea salt, and demerara sugar in his version. Simon Armen

Dukkah is an aromatic blend of chopped toasted nuts, seeds, and spices believed to have originated in Egypt. It’s both a flexible mixture and one with many uses. Countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa have their own traditional blends, but most feature nuts (hazelnuts or other kinds), sesame seeds, coriander, cumin, salt, and pepper. At Sycamore in Newton Center, executive chef Simon Armen, who traveled around the Middle East, Tunisia, and Morocco in 2019, devised his version of dukkah (pronounced DOO-kah) to include chopped roasted pistachios, white and black sesame seeds, coriander, cumin, fennel, cardamom, rose petal, dried lemon peel, French sea salt, and demerara sugar. The chef recommends sprinkling the spice mix on plain yogurt, soft cheeses, and eggs, as well as sliced cucumber or carrot salads. A traditional way to eat dukkah is to dip crusty bread or pita in olive oil, then dip it in the coarse spice mixture. (Or you can add a little olive oil to a small bowl of dukkah to create a dipping sauce.) In Morocco, Armen said he dipped semolina bread in honey and then in dukkah for a breakfast that had elements of both sweet and savory flavors. It’s also good sprinkled on baked or pan-fried fish, chicken, and lamb as well as roasted vegetables and rice dishes. Armen recommends using dukkah as an after-cooking seasoning, otherwise the nuts and more delicate spices in the mix might burn during high-heat cooking. With its pleasant floral, citrusy, and earthy aromas, dukkah will transport you and your foods to some other part of the world, which would be especially welcome right about now. Sycamore, at 755 Beacon St. in Newton, sells four spice mixes: Pistachio Dukkah ($10 for 2 ounces), Armenian Kebab Spice ($9), Green Curry Rub ($9), and Israeli Green Chili Spice ($9). Order online (check www.sycamorenewton.com for hours) or call 617-244-4445. —