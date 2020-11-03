Where to dine outside in cold weather

As always, plans are subject to change with the weather, city regulations, et cetera. Make sure to call in advance to confirm availability. This list will be updated.
Aquitaine
The South End spot plans to have several pods set up beginning this month.
569 Tremont St., Boston, 617-424-8577, www.aquitaineboston.com
The Dial
Their Central Square walled patio has heat lamps and an outdoor bar. 907 Main St., Cambridge, 617-349-2967, www.thedialcentralsq.com
Harvest
The patio at Harvest has a fireplace and a partial roof, plus heat lamps.
44 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-868-2255, www.harvestcambridge.com.
The Inn at Hastings Park
This winter, drop in for igloos, blankets, pashminas, portable fireplaces, and other cold-weather niceties near Lexington’s green.
2027 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, 781-301-6660, www.innathastingspark.com
The Kennebunkport Inn
The grounds off of Dock Square are outfitted with gondolas (plus curling facilities!).
1 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-967-2621, www.kennebunkportinn.com
Mare Oyster Bar
Mare has a year-round patio with heat lamps and fire pits.
223 Hanover St., Boston, 617-723-6273, www.mareoysterbar.com.
Metropolis
The South End bistro plans to have several bubble pods set up beginning this month.
584 Tremont St., Boston, 617-247-2931, www.metropolisboston.com
Rowes Wharf Sea Grill
The restaurant at the Boston Harbor Hotel is planning to offer igloos this winter.
70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, 617-856-7744, www.roweswharfseagrille.com
Talulla
The Huron Village restaurant has five greenhouses, outfitted for two people maximum.
377 Walden St., Cambridge, 617-714-5584, www.talullacambridge.com
Trattoria il Panino
The fully covered patio at Trattoria il Panino has heat lamps and a retractable roof.
11 Parmenter St., Boston, 617-720-1336, www.trattoriailpanino.com.
Six String Grill & Stage at Patriot Place
Expect three igloos, seating eight people maximum.
275 Patriot Place, Foxborough, 774-215-7911, www.sixstringfoxborough.com
Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar
Dine in heated igloos on a patio overlooking the water, beginning this month.
38 Rear Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-2211, www.tuscanseagrillbar.com
Woods Hill Pier 4
This November, Woods Hill Table at the Seaport will add six-person igloos with a set food and beverage minimum, plus bone broth cocktails. Toasty!
300 Pier 4 Blvd., 617-981-4577, Boston, www.woodshillpier4.com.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.