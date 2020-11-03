Where to dine outside in cold weather

The South End spot plans to have several pods set up beginning this month.

As always, plans are subject to change with the weather, city regulations, et cetera. Make sure to call in advance to confirm availability. This list will be updated.

569 Tremont St., Boston, 617-424-8577, www.aquitaineboston.com

The Dial

Their Central Square walled patio has heat lamps and an outdoor bar. 907 Main St., Cambridge, 617-349-2967, www.thedialcentralsq.com

Harvest

The patio at Harvest has a fireplace and a partial roof, plus heat lamps.

44 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-868-2255, www.harvestcambridge.com.

The Inn at Hastings Park

This winter, drop in for igloos, blankets, pashminas, portable fireplaces, and other cold-weather niceties near Lexington’s green.

2027 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, 781-301-6660, www.innathastingspark.com

The gondolas at the Kennebunkport Inn. Handout

The Kennebunkport Inn

The grounds off of Dock Square are outfitted with gondolas (plus curling facilities!).

1 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-967-2621, www.kennebunkportinn.com

Mare Oyster Bar

Mare has a year-round patio with heat lamps and fire pits.

223 Hanover St., Boston, 617-723-6273, www.mareoysterbar.com.

Metropolis

The South End bistro plans to have several bubble pods set up beginning this month.

584 Tremont St., Boston, 617-247-2931, www.metropolisboston.com

Rowes Wharf Sea Grill

The restaurant at the Boston Harbor Hotel is planning to offer igloos this winter.

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, 617-856-7744, www.roweswharfseagrille.com

Talulla

The Huron Village restaurant has five greenhouses, outfitted for two people maximum.

377 Walden St., Cambridge, 617-714-5584, www.talullacambridge.com

Trattoria il Panino

The fully covered patio at Trattoria il Panino has heat lamps and a retractable roof.

11 Parmenter St., Boston, 617-720-1336, www.trattoriailpanino.com .

Six String Grill & Stage at Patriot Place

Expect three igloos, seating eight people maximum.

275 Patriot Place, Foxborough, 774-215-7911, www.sixstringfoxborough.com

Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar

Dine in heated igloos on a patio overlooking the water, beginning this month.

38 Rear Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-2211, www.tuscanseagrillbar.com

Woods Hill Pier 4

This November, Woods Hill Table at the Seaport will add six-person igloos with a set food and beverage minimum, plus bone broth cocktails. Toasty!

300 Pier 4 Blvd., 617-981-4577, Boston, www.woodshillpier4.com.

