After a 2016 stunner, will Johnston stick with Trump?

To recap: After voting for a Democrat candidate in every presidential election since 1972, Johnston strongly supported Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, 7,563 votes to 5,652, proving to be even more popular in the small town than President Barack Obama, who garnered 7,503 votes there in 2012.

PROVIDENCE — For the past four years, the story of Donald Trump’s victory in Democrat-friendly Johnston has been drilled into the heads of Rhode Island political observers. Heck, a new book even features the 29,000-resident town as one of three communities in the country that explain why so many Democrats were willing to support Trump in 2016.

Advertisement

The working theory has been that Johnston is simply more conservative than other Democratic strongholds in the state, having supported Republican candidates for governor four times since 1998. The authors of “Trump’s Democrats” theorized that Johnston “likes a bully,” pointing to it’s popular, tough-talking Democratic mayor, Joseph Polisena.

But it’s the mayor son, Joseph Polisena Jr., a 30-year-old attorney and Democratic town councilor who might have an even stronger grasp of how voters in Johnston think.

Polisena Jr., who has worked on a Republican’s campaign for governor, acknowledges that while he has never supported for Trump, he understands why his constituents are drawn to the polarizing president.

“The long explanation is I think people feel like their government has failed them over the last few decades,” said Polisena Jr. “Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, people think all three of them are basically the same.”

Polisena Jr., said Trump’s promise to shake up the status quo in Washington, D.C., was appealing to Johnston voters, and he said he thinks residents will likely stick with Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden in Tuesday’s election. Biden is expected to carry the state of Rhode Island by a wide margin.

Advertisement

“Populism is very popular right now,” he said, noting the US Senator Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary in Johnston in 2016.

Elected to the council in 2018, Polisena Jr. said he’s had many conversations with constituents about why he doesn’t support Trump, but he tries to remind them that he looks at each candidate individually, rather than through their party label.

“You have to explain it to some people because there’s a lot of anger there,” he said. All of Johnston’s elected officials are Democrats.

“Trump’s Democrats” authors Jon Shields and Stephanie Muravchik said they found similar themes in the other two communities they studied — Ottumwa, Iowa, and Elliott County, Kentucky.

They compared Trump to former Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., who always maintained a loyal base of support despite twice being forced from office following felony convictions.

“Trump was not an oddity in these communities,” the authors told the Globe in a September interview. “Many of the most beloved Democratic leaders in these places are Trumpian: They are hot-tempered, thin-skinned, and never let an insult slide. Nepotism is also accepted, since extended family ties are the basis of common enterprises, including politics.”

For Polisena Jr., politics are the family business, and

he said he’s already preparing to run for mayor in 2022. His father is term-limited, and mulling a run for statewide office.

But unlike Johnston in 2016, Polisena Jr. said he’s staying blue and voting for Biden.

“He beat the socialists, he beat a very progressive candidate in Elizabeth Warren,” he said. “He’s a moderate.”

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.