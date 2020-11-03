An Election Day with more than two candidates on the ballot

Eyoel, 35, has a very personal connection to presidential elections. An immigrant from Ethiopia, she became a US citizen four years ago to vote against Donald Trump. That didn’t work out as planned, but she has continued, undaunted, to work with a sense of urgency against him. She works for New Profit, a group that funds civic organizations.

“I spent about three hours calling voters in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and we’re switching to Arizona,” she said.

As the most consequential Election Day of our lifetimes began to wind down, Yordanos Eyoel was busy.

“I voted for my values and what I believed was right for our country, and it’s been an absolute nightmare,” she said of her initial presidential vote.

“So this time I voted early, and I’ve spent the past four years actively working in building infrastructure so we’re actively building power and civic engagement.”

Every presidential election is a potential turning point for the country. Yet the sense that so much was at stake Tuesday was utterly palpable.

And little wonder — this may well be remembered as the election in which democracy itself was on the ballot. From the specter of a president who has never agreed to peacefully accept the outcome to efforts to suppress the vote in one state after another, our very capacity to hold a free and fair election was very much in question.

The presence of so much on the ballot clearly captured the imagination of voters. In Massachusetts and elsewhere, they voted early in numbers never seen before, more than 100 million people casting votes before the polls had even opened on Tuesday.

Eyoel moved to the United States at 13, after her mother, a journalist, moved to Florida seeking political asylum. She came to Cambridge to attend Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and stayed.

She’s become an activist, participating in the Women’s March following Trump’s inauguration, and volunteering and writing on behalf of Democratic causes.

Among the historic possibilities on the menu Tuesday was the prospect of electing a Black woman, Senator Kamala Harris, to an office no woman has ever held in this country.

Eyoel — a fellow member with Harris of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority — got emotional as she considered what that might mean.

“There are so many parallels in our stories,” she said Tuesday.

"She’s the daughter of an immigrant woman. Her parents are divorced, my parents are divorced.

“Not only is this a historic election for all the reasons we talked about, seeing a woman of color on the ticket and a woman of color who is a champion of justice and also a sorority sister, I can’t even tell you how much that means. I’m tearing up even as we talk about it.”

Even with all the early voting, political activity was still robust around the city. Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, head of the voting-rights organization MassVOTE, said the past four years had sent a powerful message to voters, especially voters of color: Get involved.

“I think our lives are on the line,” Crawford said. “They say, ‘Vote like your lives depend on it’. Well, guess what, they do.”

What did she consider to be at stake?

“Our educational system, our criminal justice system,” she said, beginning a list. “Since [Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg] died, we really understand what it means when they say elections have consequences. People are worried, and rightfully so.”

If Tuesday was fraught with consequence, it also came with opportunity. After four long and exhausting years of Trump’s reality show, it represented — perhaps — a chance to turn the page.

But the past fours years have brought some painful lessons about our democracy. Our system of checks and balances is only as strong as our elected officials. The supposed guardrails of our system may not always hold, and maybe they can be overrun. A venerable political party can be bent to the will of one man.

So voters who flocked to the polls were expressing their will about more than two men. They were expressing their sense of how to restore what binds us together.

That won’t be accomplished in a single day, no matter how dramatic.

“Yes, this is a very important election,” Eyoel said. “But after this election, we have a lot of work to do.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.