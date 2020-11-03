Bridgewater breaks ground on water treatment plant

Work has begun on a new $6.25 million water treatment plant in Bridgewater that officials say will reduce levels of iron, manganese, and other minerals in wells feeding the town’s water system.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on High Street on Oct. 6, and said the project is scheduled to be finished in about 18 months.

The work, which was authorized by the town in 2019, is being funded through a loan from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Town Manager Michael Dutton said in a statement.